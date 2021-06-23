Clark County Roundup parade “Celebrating Fun in ‘21”

Clark County Happenings — Bonnie Stoddard had visitors at her Dubois home last week. Flo Rose-Evans, a CCHS Class of 1950 graduate, who now resides in San Diego and her son Mike Evans, brought their Airstream trailer to be here and attend the rodeo.
“Celebrating Fun in ‘21” was this year’s parade theme. There were entries of all kinds including antique automobiles, horse riders, kids on bikes, and floats from a variety of local businesses and organizations. It is always led by USA Veterans who carry the nation’s colors. Serving as parade royalty was the Grand Marshal John Toler and his wife, Linda Henman Toler, this year’s Pioneer Queen. Each year there is a trophy in memory of Leah Virginia McGovern Frederiksen (a Kilgore native) given to the Pioneer Queen. A trophy in memory of Alfred Vadnais, also a Kilgore native, is given by his son Charles (of Hamer and Kilgore) is presented to the Grand Marshal. The rodeo queen contest winners also helped lead the parade.
There was Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. on June 20 led by Western Springs pastor Scotty Brown. It included a morning snack with coffee and juice. It’s always an encouraging part of Rodeo Sunday in Dubois.
Sandy McClure of Spencer is happy to be back in the groove of summertime at her place. Her sister-in-law Betty Tarran, is back in Spencer for the summer. She lives south of the Idaho border during the winter. If one is looking for a hometown parade on July 4, Spencer is the place to go. The parade there begins promptly at 1 p.m.
The Randy and Jill Grover family of Dubois had a weekend family reunion in Kilgore. They camped at Bear Gulch. All of their eight children (Shaun of Terreton; Brandon of Chester; Todd of Ririe; Brittney Tomlinson of Monteview; Josey Harris of Richfield, Utah; Connor who is currently working in the Boston, MA area); Abby Harris of Logan, UT; and Joni Grover of Logan, UT) were in attendance. And then Jill said, “many, many grandchildren!”
On June 18 two CCHS Graduates, Trenna Nelson Bowhay of Mackay (Class of 1971) and her brother Kellen Nelson of Idaho Falls (Class of 1976), stopped for a quick visit in Dubois. Their dad, Ralph Nelson, taught at our high school many years ago. Trenna was looking forward to her 50th class anniversary gathering which was held in conjunction with the Roundup Rodeo on June 19.
Tyson and Lana Barg-Schwartz of Dubois were happy to have his parents, Bob and Tera of Moscow with them for Rodeo Weekend. The Schwartz family had fun celebrating by attending the rodeo where Ben (son of Lana and Tyson) rode a sheep. Their daughter/granddaughter Ellie won the “Pee Wee Rodeo Queen” title at Whoopee Days in Rexburg back in March. Ellie took part in the rodeo and also the parade.
Daisy Espinosa of Dubois celebrated her 15th birthday (Quinceanera) on June 19. Her parents are Luz Elena Lopez and Jose Luis Espinosa. There was a Roman Catholic mass in her honor at Christ the King church in Idaho Falls. That was followed by a dinner and dance. Daisy enjoys being a part of the Clark Bobcat family.
Allene, Danette, and Valeri, daughters of the late Horace Frederiksen and Jane Allene Javaux, got together to celebrate Allene’s #60 birthday. They and their honorary sister, Treva Holden May, had dinner in Spencer on June 15.
Pat Martin of Roberts will celebrate her 80th birthday on June 27. A party in her honored is planned for that day at the Roberts Community Church. She has been part of the Clark County Community for many years since her children (Mick, Jill, Joni and Jackie) attended Clark County schools. Pat likes to take part in Christian gatherings such as Cowboy Church in other towns when she can. Happy Eight Decades to a wonderful woman!
Darrin May of Spencer recently retired as supervisor of the Clark County Road and Bridge department. He is a CCHS Class of 1983 graduate and native of Medicine Lodge. Darrin worked for twenty-seven years with the Idaho Transportation Department where he became foreman. Then he accepted the supervisor job with our county. He worked seven and a half years at that job. “The crews I had were great to work with,” said May. His memories of plowing snow, answering calls for help when folks were stuck in the snow, and hauling many loads of gravel, etc. for our county roads are many. Now he has time to volunteer his time at the local clothing exchange. May also serves as Chairman for the Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Co-Op in Dubois. He really looks forward to more time to go fishing with his children Taylore May Lang (husband Robert), Holden Cade May (wife Kelley Danette) and his two grandchildren also. His time dedicated to our community is greatly appreciated.
Happy Birthday: June 23 — Military man Dillan Smith, Jacobey Sperl, Kathy Furniss, Hallie Shenton, Shelbi Colby Ward, and Kelvin Puentes; June 24 – Norman “Tubb” Tavenner, Bobbi Nelson; June 25 – Britni Barker, Pam Barrett, Seth Clark, Bev Johnson-Gilger, Jennifer Laird, Axel Lundberg, Jacob Dalbeck, Liam Reyes, Roper Heidi Jo Small-Kinghorn, Brandee Tubbs, Nichole Gifford and Braizley Ricks; June 26 – Jasmine Holden Jackson, Leah Babcock, Lupita Calzadias, Taylor Peterson, Yesenia Espinosa, June 27 – Pat Martin, Taylore Lee May Lang; Cody Smith, Jeff Caudle, Debbie Small and Shelli Vadnais Tubbs; June 28 – Melanie Hope Deal, Brooklyn Bell, David Chairez, Dylan Schmitt, Declyn Thompson, Rebecca Stewart, Talon Stewart, Brienna Stewart, and Matthew Rogers; June 29 – Brian King, Blake the Bulldogger Kirkpatrick, and Sandra Sanchez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: June 24 — Clint and Jen Barg; June 26- Dubois Dan and JoEllen Bramwell; Lester and LaPreal Lovely Henman; and John and Delsa Doherty; June 29- McCoy and Ginger Ward; Rob and Jennifer Laird.
My apologies for not listing the June 8th birthdays. Here they are; Sharon Burtenshaw, Matthew Shenton, Thomas Dewey Gauchay and Cowgirl Kerri Burns-Ellis.