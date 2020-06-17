CLARK COUNTY — The Fourth of July fireworks in Kilgore have been canceled.
Clark County 2020 Roundup Rodeo will feature Dusty Tuckness, ten times named as World Champion Bull Fighter, who will be the official Bull Fighter at the Clark County Roundup Rodeo in Dubois, June 27 and 28. Both Rodeos will kick-off at 1 p.m. each day. Dusty will be spending the week with his mother, Shawna Williams, who lives in Dubois.
Named as the 2020 Grand Marshall and Pioneer Queen of the Clark County Roundup Rodeo activities are Mac and Deanna Murdock of Medicine Lodge. Parade line-up will be at Ike’s is 10 a.m., with the parade scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade is open to anyone wishing to join in the fun. For more information contact Bonnie Stoddard.
The Roundup Rodeo opens their gates at 1 p.m. each day, of June 27 and 28 at the Thomas-Harn Rodeo arena according to President Blake Kirkpatrick.
The Saturday night Street Dance will be lined out along the Main Street in Dubois. Live music is to be furnished by Courtney Albertson band, “The Rockin’-A Band,” from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
The Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds are hosting the 2020 State High School Rodeo starting June 15. Congratulations are in order for two young cowgirls from Clark County, Ellie Shifflett and Joni Grover, who will be among the many contestants vying for National High School recognition.
The annual Archery Shoot Competition has been approved by the Forest Service to be held at the Steel Creek Campgrounds over Father’s Day weekend, June 20 and 21.
Beaver Creek is working on getting a little more attention this year by keeping a stream of water into Dubois that is still being used for some irrigation. The water usually shows up in the channel in early April and only runs for a few weeks. This year, there is not any running south of Dubois, but it is still running in several nearby ditches. For a year that is rather dry, this looks good.
The Beaver Creek LDS Ward will be conducting Sacrament Services at 10:00 a.m. in Dubois starting June 14, according to Bishop Jon Farr.
John and Lisa Clements have enjoyed having their granddaughter, Kiera Sepulveda visit them this past week. On June 7, they drove her back to her home in Burley.
The storm last week in the Clark County area did scatter some snow is the higher elevations like upper Medicine Lodge and east of Kilgore.
Happy birthday to : today — Ismael Ruiz, Greg Shenton, Vince Martinex, D. J. Harris, Samuel Machen, Spencer Jenkins; June 18 — Jacob Piotnich, Kayla Calzadias, Mike Mortensen, Christopher Farley, Wade Beckman, Daisy Espinoza, Isael Ruiz, Camille Messick; June 19 — Rick Caudie; June 20 — Ashlynn Goldsmith, Lexi Vadnais, Kelly Mortensen, Claire Lanier, Jack Hilton, Wlsie Messick, Leo Mortensen, Charmagne Lamb; June 21 — Zane Stewart, Laura Jarvis, Aleisha Egan; June 22 — Jessica Andrews, Jonathan Perez, Also Acosta, Tyler Egan; June 23 — Jacobey Sperl, Kathy Furniss, Hallie Shenton, Dillan Smith, Shelbi Ward, Kevin Puentes.
Happy Anniversary to: June 17 — Jim & Kathy Furniss; June 19 — Shawn & Nicholia Nordstrom; June 20 — Eric & Kristy Harper, Brian & Konnie Crezee; June 21 — Steven & Brandi Tuttle, Donis & Beverly Owen; June 22 — Cory & Leslie Cardenes; June 24 — Clint & Jen Barg.