DUBOIS — Blue skies prevail most days in Clark County.
•
Arlynn Horne, a resident of Kilgore, said that there is now no snow there. “It’s gonna be dry,” was her comment about this summer in Kilgore.
•
Janitizi and Trey Furniss of Dubois are the parents of twin boys. Jax and Rhys were born on April 8. They have a sister named Cyra. Congratulations to the Furniss family.
•
Sheree and Jon Farr of Dubois had a great time for five days with three of the grandchildren. Grandma and Grandpa had fun with Declan, Millie and Wyatt. They are the children of Austin and Monica Farr of Jerome.
•
Students of the month for March at Lindy Ross Elementary are Xavier Lopez, Sebastian Aguilar-Gutierrez and Aniston Cross. They are honored for their hard work and dedication to success.
•
Brooklynn Irick is an eighth-grade student at Clark County Junior High School. She is in an IDLA (Idaho Digital Learning Alliance) class that focuses on career exploration. As part of her class work, she coordinated a clothing, shoe and bedding drive. At the conclusion of the project on April 8 she had 40 bags of items to donate to the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, The Haven temporary shelter and Family Crisis Shelter. Brooklyn said she would like to be an elementary ed teacher or a veterinary technician. Her mom Randi said, “I’m just proud of her doing this!”
•
Students in the Clark County FFA chapter (Future Farmers of America) attended state convention in Twin Falls April 6-8.
•
Students at Lindy Ross Elementary took a trip to the Idaho Falls Aquarium on April 8. It was part of the after-school program.
•
April 6 was the day that the Idaho State Department of Education set to honor school employees who are paraprofessionals. A thank you was sent on Facebook for Paraprofessional Appreciation Day for Clark County “parapros” by school principal Shantelle Oliphant. She noted that “our school doesn’t function without paraprofessionals!” “They notice needs and don’t hesitate to make suggestions…we are grateful every day for the many services our paras provide.”
•
Track and Field is in full swing for the Clark County Bobcats. The high school team will go to the Cougar Invitational meet in St. Anthony on April 14. The junior high team is slated to go to Ririe for a track meet on April 13. Go Bobcats!
•
Joyce McDowell and Tess Greenup, former co-workers and good friends of Danette Frederiksen, made a trip from Pocatello to Dubois on April 7. They had lunch in Spencer with Danette and her sisters Allene and Valeri. Then they had a driving tour of the US Sheep Experiment Station and the civil defense cave.
•
Jodi Milner and Laura Langston-Beard of Dubois attended the food service show in Salt Lake City last week.
•
On April 9, Chairperson of the Dubois Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt Elise Doschades and committee filled many Easter eggs with candy and other prizes for the upcoming April 16 event.
•
Alberto and Gregoria Ruiz of Dubois, along with daughters Jenny and Jacqueline went to Las Vegas the weekend of April 9. The girls attended a BTS K-Pop concert while they were there. Jenny said that she and her sister have been fans of BTS since 2015.
•
Clark County Clerk Camille Messick is now able to take passport applications. Anyone wanting a U.S. passport needs to have their ID information including birth certificate and photos. There is an application form available at the office or online. Reservations for an appointment are required. The service is available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.. All applicants need to be prepared to pay the Department of State for their passports.
•
April 15 from 5 until 7 p.m. is the open house for the Mud Lake Telephone/ High Plains Propane’s new showroom. The winner of the phone book photo contest will be there. There will also be refreshments and some fun swag for those in attendance.
•
Meetings in Dubois this week include Mud Lake Telephone Co-op (April 13) at their Dubois office beginning at 6 p.m.. 4-H Livestock and Horse project meeting is on April 13 at 7 p.m. at the Clark County City Annex building. For more information, call Laurie Small at 208-374-5405.
•
The Beaver Creek Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Dubois will have Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
•
Happy Birthday Leann Billman; April 14 – Omar Lara, Christine Stevens, Renita Stevens, Ethan Douglas, Kay Sill and Shawn Sill; April 15 – Michael Jeppson, Boyd Eddins and Lee Russell; April 16 – Clan Cooper Barg, Caden Egan, Clayton Barker and Abby Kleweno; April 17 – Dylan Noer, Rhett Ricks, Riggin Keller, McCoy Morton, Jake Johnson, Susanna Baker, Jacob Schroeder, Kelly Shaw, Katie Billman and Lana May Tomlinson; April 18 – April Barg, David Zweifel, Garrett Kidd, Margan Hurst and Barbara Tarran; April 19 – Mary Ann Funk and Caitlin Dickson.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings to Garland and JoEllen Smith; April 14 – Blair and Philline Wilding’ Cole and Jennifer Dernoll; April 16- Pete and Kathleen Henman.
•
Have a wonderful Easter weekend. I look forward to knowing more news from you.