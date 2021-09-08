CLARK COUNTY — Outdoor picnic season is still in full swing. The Clark County Appreciation BBQ took place in Dubois on Sept. 1. It was a gathering of county employees, their families and friends. Those who have retired from county jobs were recognized and thanked for their work with our county. There were many prizes given by the drawing of names at the picnic that kept the audience entertained.
•
Food was prepared and served at the two-day fair by Kriss and Heather Williams of Dubois. On August 20 there was a red, white and blue dessert contest. Winners in the best presentation category are Jolene Johnson won first place and Marie Young won second place. In the best tasting category, Shalie Shenton won first place and Dee Ann Taylor won second place.
•
At the end of the fair on Aug. 21, Marty Owen won the raffle. He is now the proud owner of a 2-in-1 outdoor grill, a 55-quart lifetime cooler and 4 antigravity chairs. His wife Conni was at the fair when Marty’s name was drawn.
•
A candy guessing contest took place at the fair. Winning that was Ben Carden. There were 2010 candies in a jar. He guessed 2000.
•
Welcome to Trevor and Sydney Carpenter. They live at a home on Woodfield Road.
•
Eleanor Stevens Hensley had all five of her sons on Aug. 28. They gathered for the celebration of life for Kathy (Jack) Hensley. Her sons are Bill, Brent, Jack, Ace and Alvin.
•
A memorial for Dubois resident Lester Henman will be held Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Dubois Community Center. Military rites will take place at 11:30 am that day. There will be a luncheon after the service.
•
University of Idaho President Scott Green was in Dubois on Aug. 27. He was traveling in a customized pickup that sports the University of IDAHO logos. Joseph Sagers, U of I educator for Clark and Jefferson counties was with President Green. They visited Laurie Small at the Clark County agricultural extension office in Dubois. U of I graduates, Valeri Steigerwald and Danette Frederiksen, along with their sister Allene Frederiksen (a former employee of U of I who now lives in Spencer), got to visit with Green there.
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois drove to Colorado for the wedding of their son Randy. The wedding was held on Aug. 28 at an outdoor location near New Raymer, CO. Randy married Katherine Worth of New Raymer. Also attending the wedding was John’s mom, Randy’s grandmother, Darlene Clements of Rexburg.
•
Planning a wedding for Oct. 3 in Idaho Falls are Mark Wilson and Katie Cross of Dubois. Congratulations to the happy couple upon their engagement.
•
The Clark County Junior High volleyball team is being coached by Lorri Clark and her assistant, Joe Lewis. They have been winning their games recently. Sports schedules can be obtained from the CCHS office or by going online at clark countyschooldistrict161. The next junior varsity and varsity volleyball home games are Sept. 9 with Watersprings and North Gem. Games begin at 4pm.
•
Hunter Stevens is a new student at Clark County High School who is a Freshman Cross Country runner. When his family moved to Dubois from Battle Ground, Washington, he found no cross- country team at CCHS. He was able to get permission to co-op with the West Jefferson track team. Their first official track meet was on Sept. 2 in Arco. Stevens will wear Clark County and West Jefferson interchangeably.
•
Don’t forget the Dubois Memorial Rodeo.
•
The Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Co-op monthly meeting is tonight at 7 p.m. Clark County School Dist. 161 Board of Trustees meet on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Clark County Commissioners meet on Sept 13 all day. Please call the respective offices to confirm the meeting times and locations.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 8 — to Rachel Hurst; Sept. 9 – Jordan Jackson, Dawn Small Rawson, Steven Henman, Joryden Melish and Ashton Gust; Sept. 10 – Alberto J. Ruiz, Lourdes Lopez Garcia, Addison Sperl, Joel Billman and Sebastian Aguilar; Sept. 11 – Bryndlee Jacobs, Nicolas Leonardson and Saul Ramirez; Sept. 12 – Chloe B. Kleweno, Blyss May, Owen Billman, Alonso Martinez, Michael Glover, Sany Hernandez, Cameo Bloxham, Steve Hernandez, Kooper Mickelsen and Makay Mickelsen; Sept. 13 – Sergio N. Caldera, Taylor Beattie, Dylan M. Martinez, Brandon Ramirez, Abigale Nordstrom, Brooks Todd Bowen, Keagan May, Bailie Bramwell, Maelina Maldonado and Dave Hart; Sept. 14 – Isaac Mortensen, Brian Caudle, Lela Marino, Lanna Morris, Braxton Fenn and Ivan Perez.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings: Sept. 10 — Herb and Sherry King; Jerry and Ina Nordstrom; Sept. 13 – Chuck and Deb White; Sept. 14 – Bart and Carrie May.
Hope to see you at the rodeo on Saturday! Continue to contact Danette Frederiksen with news you’d like to share.