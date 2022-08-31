DUBOIS — Here we are at the end of August. Students have returned to Clark County schools. They had a two-day week on Aug. 24 & 25. They will have a long four-day week during the school year (8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for most grades). There is no school on Labor Day, September 5.
•
Bobcat volleyball games have begun. The junior high, JV and varsity teams played Richfield teams at home on Aug. 26. Their next home games are as follows: Junior High team takes on Leadore at home beginning at 10 am; Sept. 1 will be a tri-match with Mackay and Taylor Crossing for JV & Varsity; Sept. 8 will be another tri-match with Sho Ban and North Gem. Those games begin at 3pm. JV & Varsity teams are coached by Michelle Ames with assistants Scottlynn Tavenner and Andrea Acosta. Lorri Clark coaches the junior high girls.
•
CCHS Bobcat Football season is underway as our guys continue to practice hard for their first game on Sept. 9 in Mackay at 7 p.m. They will be playing against the Challis JV team that is a co-op team made up of Challis and Mackay athletes. The first home game is slated for Sept. 16 against the North Gem Cowboys. That game begins at 4 p.m. Tyson Schwartz is the football coach this year. Go Bobcats!
•
The Clark County Fair open class contest winners are: Fresh produce 1) Keith Tweedie; 2) Lana Schwartz; 3)Kelly Hager; Photo Contest/Landscape 1) Charles Kator; 2) Heidi Kinghorn; 3) Conni Owen; Photo Contest/ Animals 1) Charles Kator; 2) Kelly Hager; 3) Bo Billman; Photo Contest/ People 1) Heidi Kinghorn; 2) Kendal Green; 3) Heidi Kinghorn; Fresh Flower Arrangements 1) Valeri Steigerwald; 2) Eastyn Ruth Lang; 3) Jodi Milner; Dry & Artificial Flower Arrangements 1) Jaci Taylor Furey; 2) Kendal Green ; 3) Dee Anne Taylor. The Candy Guessing game winners in each category are: Ages 5-11: Joaquin Gonzalez; Ages 12-18 Jorina Haroldsen; Ages 19 and up: Jeannette Korrell. The farm implement “What am I” guessing game had five winners: Brad Eddins, Chad Winn, Austin Borrensen, Kyle Nelson and Jessica Hansen.
•
At the Clark County Fair on Aug. 20, the slip and slide kickball tournament was won by the Bobcat Football team. They had been challenged by the volleyball teams. After defeating the volleyball girls, the Bobcat football team faced the Clark County Chicas and Chicos team. After a fun fought battle, the football guys remained victorious! Then there was a watermelon eating contest for various age groups sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. Winners in that tasty contest include: Erica Perez, Eric Barrientos, Gage Maher, Johnathon Mazonado and Ellee Shifflett.
•
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois went with Lions Club friends from Rigby (Pat Scott, Mr. and Mrs. (Sue) Kenny) to eat at the Spencer Grill that last day it was open under current ownership on Aug. 21.
•
Chris and Mandy Baker of Dubois went to Alaska for ten days. August 10-20 they were in Anchorage, Seward, Palmer and Big Lake. They got to visit Mandy’s cousins, aunts and uncle. For the first four days they were in Seward and the remainder of the time in Big Lake and Palmer. They attended the Alaska State Fair in Palmer. Mandy said, “It rained the whole time we were there. I don’t recommend going to Alaska in August. Yet it doesn’t matter, we still had a great time and brought home salmon for the freezer!”
•
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois went to a reunion of her family Aug. 17 & 18. It was held at Murray Park in the Salt Lake City area. Lisa said that they haven’t had such a big reunion in thirteen years.
•
To kick off the 2022-23 school year, a backyard dinner on Aug. 25 was hosted by Eileen & Kent Holden for all school employees, their families and the board of trustees. Superintendent of School District 161, Eileen Holden, rents a house that belongs to the school district in Dubois. It had a major remodel (thanks to maintenance director Dan Hager and his wife Kelly, Tub & Jeri Tavenner, Kent Holden and other community members) during the past year.
•
The Dubois Community Baptist Church is now on “school year schedule.” Sunday School begins at 10am and Sunday worship begins at 11 am. This is the schedule for September through May.
•
Jeannette Korrell enjoyed her “Nifty Fifty” birthday on Aug. 25th. She was surprised with decorations in and around her office. Cakes shaped in a 5 and a 0 were made by Valeri Steigerwald for the birthday celebration that day. Teachers and other school district friends who had gathered for a back to school picnic called Jeannette on speaker phone and sang “Happy Birthday” to her.
•
Happy Birthday : Aug. 31 -(in memoriam) Helen Bond, Horace and Howard Frederiksen; Sept. 1 – Conni Thomas Owen, Maria Figueroa and Linda Henman Toler; Sept. 2 – Kathy Sullivan Young, Gustavo Piceno, Janine Grover, Mariah Farr Carter, Evelyn A. Perez and Richard Hunter; Sept. 3 – Phil Blunck, Justin Zweifel, Edvardo Noriega and Brad Pickering; Sept. 4 – Isaak Arteaga, Zak Brewington, Alicia Cameron, Curtis Kadel, Braxton Fenn; Sept. 5 – Irma Bowen Lamb, Frank Sullivan, Victor Silva Jimenez, Ronda Kadel and Davy Roedel; Sept. 6 – John Clements, Bailey Carson and Kent Gauchay.
•
Wedding anniversary greetings Sept. 1 to John and Kathy Darling Phillips; Sept. 3 – Kaleb and Nora May, John and Teresa Danks; Sept. 4 – Bill and Kayla Stadtman, Walt and Merelin Miles; Sept. 5 — Logan and Paige Shenton Schrieber, Brian and Jenifer Nordstrom; Sept. 6 – Jeremy and Shannon King, Ray and Earlene Olsen.
•
Enjoy the end of August as you gear up for the Labor Day weekend. Please drive safe, take in the weather carefully any way it comes and be thankful to be in the USA! Continue to share your news with me please. Contact me by phone call (leave a voicemail if I don’t answer, please), text and/or email 1980danette fred@gmail.com As usual, thanks for your support.