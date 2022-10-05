Clark County Schools celebrate homecoming

DUBOIS — It’s October already! Potatoes are being brought in from the fields and the last of the hay crops are being baled. We have had some good rain and then wind that dries off the rain. Dubois weather watcher Keith Tweedie reported that on Sept. 21 and 22 there was 51 hundredths (over half an inch) of rain. It was great to get that welcome precipitation.
•
Clark County elected officials went to Boise for the annual Idaho Association of Counties (IAC) conference during the dates of Sept. 26 -28. Clerk Camille Messick, Treasurer Lana Barg Schwartz, Assessor Carrie May, Sheriff John Clements and the three commissioners Nick Hillman, Greg Shenton and MaCoy Ward took part in events related to their jobs. Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay also attended the conference.
•
Homecoming week at Clark County High School was full of competitive fun. From dress up days to powder puff football and beefcake volleyball to pep rally activities that culminated with Senior Night at the volleyball matches Sept. 29, it was a whirlwind week. The Homecoming football game was played on Sept. 30. A parade that morning brought out many folks to see the work each class and other group put into their floats.
•
It seems that pink flamingos are starting to land in Clark County. Jon and Sheree Farr found a flock of them in their yard recently. We hope to have more information soon about this pretty pink phenomenon. Michelle Ames and members of the Clark County volleyball teams may know more about this. If you see any of said individuals, ask them about it!
•
With winter holidays approaching, the annual tree lighting in Dubois has been set for Nov. 30 with the exact time yet to be determined.
•
Susie Shenton Shifflett of Medicine Lodge traveled to Logan, UT on Sept. 24. Her daughters Ivy & Ellee competed in the college rodeo there. They attend Idaho State University.
•
Eric Steigerwald of Dubois celebrated his birthday with a small dinner party including family and friends on Sept. 28. He and his wife Valeri (who cooked a great roast beef dinner) hosted the dinner at their home.
•
Brad and Annette Eddins of Dubois are excited about the special addition to their family. Their first great grandchild, Sage Mae Eddins, was born on Sept. 24.
•
A Fall Celebration sponsored by the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op is being planned for Oct. 29 at the Hamer School. It is a customer appreciation event open to everyone. There will be free food and fun for all ages.
•
A Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) has been re-organized for Clark County schools. Christie Holden Stevens is the driving force for that. The hope is to get more parents engaged and involved in supporting our teachers. Contact Christie at 208-351-9969 for more info.
•
Happy Birthday: to Lisa Ward, Dean Shenton, Joshua Grover, Mattie Jo Hoggan and Breanna Figueroa; Oct. 6 — Ron Frazier, Paiton Martinez, Kinston Arthur, Jonathan Maldonado, Tess Genetti, Edward Mitchell and Deegen Mullen; Oct. 7 – Lucian Williams, John Galentine, Heather Dart and Leah Alcy Bass; Oct. 8 – Derrel Dickson, Sr., Kaia Laird Sperl, Cory Shifflett, Brian Crezee and Antonio S. Aleman; Oct. 9 – Tristen Kidd, Nikelle Hillman and Samantha Farr; Oct. 10 – Sam Kellom, Paulina Garcia, Jeff Eddins, Becky Nordstrom and Conn Crezee; Oct. 11 – Travis Burton, Vicki Grover, Clarissa Tavenner, Nichol Finck, Brad Collins and Cory Olsen Foster.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Oct. 6 to Neil and Erin Wood; Oct. 7 – Ricardo and Lourdes Garcia; Oct. 9 – Ryan and Angie Sepulveda; Brad and Joann Pickering; Oct. 10 (Columbus Day) – Jerry and Ina Doll Nordstrom.
