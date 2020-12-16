Clark County schools hold dress up days

CLARK COUNTY — Members of the Dubois Lions Club served as Santa’s Helpers on Dec. 10. They went out and hand delivered cards and gifts to a variety of town folk. On Dec. 20, the Lions will meet at 6 p.m. at the Lions Hall. They’ll go judge the town lighting contest and winners will be announced next week.
There is still time to get your home and/or business decorated for the Dubois Lions Club Lighting Contest. It is sure looking bright and jolly around town these days.
Fresh pine boughs and holiday wreaths were once again sold by the Heritage Hall museum committee. People order them in advance and pick them up for decorations.
The Ike’s 66 deli and store will be closed early so employees can enjoy a holiday party and have time to celebrate together.
School students, faculty and staff have a Secret Santa event going on. All involved will find out who their secret Santa is on Thursday.
Coffee and hot chocolate was delivered to the high school office staff by Santa’s Helper Kent Holden last week. Greg Shenton ordered and paid for the drinks. The team effort was much appreciated by the recipients.
Interim Superintendent Dr. Blair Wilding reported that the Christmas program “was a huge success.” It was on Facebook Live. Music teacher Michelle Stewart is working on a digital copy to be made available.
School held daily dress up days with Monday as “Santa hat” day; Tuesday as “ugly sweater” day, today (Wednesday) is “red and green” day, and Thursday is “sweats and/or pajama” day. It’s a fun way to celebrate the holidays while at school.
Junior high girls, high school boys and girls’ basketball competitions are well underway. Junior high boys will begin after Christmas. Home games are having limited attendance due to the Governor’s orders during the pandemic and masks are required.
A Little Bobcat program will start when the regular basketball season ends. It will be an afterschool program for elementary girls and boys. Some of the current coaches are willing to help with the program. It will be a great way for the younger children to learn the fundamentals of basketball.
Bus driver training was held last Wednesday evening, as the school district is hiring bus drivers.
Sincere condolences to the family of Kim Zweifel-Milloway. She passed on last week after a valiant battle with cancer. Her husband is Jeremy Milloway of Terreton. They have two children. Her parents are Dave and Annette Zweifel of Dubois. She has one brother, Matt, who lives in Utah. Her mother-in-law is Trish Milloway of Idaho Falls. Kim grew up in Clark County. Those of us who knew her loved her very much.
June Casper of Idaho Falls, a dear friend of the Frederiksen and other families in Clark County, passed on last week. She was 97. June was a teacher for many decades. She and her family spent a lot of time in Kilgore. In her retirement years she lived in Twin Falls where she tutored students in the classrooms of two of her daughters.
Lisa Holden Jackson drove from Boise to surprise her sister Treva Holden May. Friday was Treva’s birthday. She was honored at a birthday breakfast at the home of Danette Frederiksen. Danette’s sister Valeri Steigerwald was there and Treva’s uncle Kent Holden also was there for the birthday breakfast.
Bonnie Stoddard went to her son Dave’s home in Idaho Falls on Dec. 6. It was his 70th birthday. She said when she realized he is truly seventy years of age, “the years sure pass away!”
There is a contest for the cover photo on the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Operative phone book. It is open to anyone who is a member of the telephone co-op. Call the office in Dubois for more details.
Happy Birthday to: today – Justin Mennear, Jennifer Derryberry, Hermilia Hernandez Jim Hagenbarth Celeste Mendoza, Liea White, Joshua Perez and Trish Petersen; Dec. 17 – Branda Paredes, Dale Gust, Brandi Lee stone-Gardner, Jordy Hurst, Kayla Stadtman, and Kristine Russell; Dec. 18 – Johan Trejo and Annabelle Orum; Dec. 19 – Sergio Maldonado, Darren Carpenetti, Ryan Holden, Hayley Holden, Amber Lee Wright, Hernan R. Perez, Jr. and Jesse Maldonado; Dec. 20 – Rigoberto Hernandez, Jamie Lopez, Marie Webster, Sedar Beckman, Karen Frederiksen Simon, Benson West, Shannon King and Domingo Perez; Dec. 21 – Hailey Laird, Levi Baker and Javier Trejo; Dec. 22 – Melissa Hernandez, Christy Fawn, Skyler Ramos, Skyler Fullmer, Rory Krenka and Marcos Acosta.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on Dec. 19 to Jason and Collette Eddins; Dec. 20 – Phil and Tanya Blunck; Dec. 21 – Mike and Emily Locascio; Orren and Rebecca Squires; Dec. 22 – David and Tarri Leonardson.
May your Christmas and other holiday preparations be going well. Please take extra care as you go out and about. Keep on telling me news to share here. Thank you!