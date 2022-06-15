DUBOIS — The greenhouse at Clark County High School was very successful this year. Students in junior high had the distinct privilege of learning to grow plants. Teacher Lorri Clark had vegetable plants to sell into the second week of June. Area gardeners will have wonderful produce from the plants that came from the greenhouse.
Although school is out for summer, there is still a lot of work going on in the two school buildings and surrounding property. At Lindy Ross Elementary the library is getting new floors and paint. The bathrooms have new vanities. The kitchen is going under a remodel and maintenance director Dan Hager hopes that the remodel will stay on schedule. A new dishwasher will be a wonderful addition to the kitchen. For the track athletes a new long jump is being built. As of June 9, it was ready for concrete. Updates to the football field are being discusses as the old scoreboard has not been working. Dan and crew are hard at work on these special projects as well as the yearly summer deep cleaning.
A Bobcat football team is in the works. There will be an eight-man team this fall. Five games are scheduled with three of them being home games and two away.
Clark County School District 161 superintendent Eileen Holden and special education teacher Melinda Ricks attended a training for special education software. The class was in Idaho Falls on June 8.
The budget for the 2022-23 school year was presented and accepted at the June 9 board of trustees meeting for Clark County schools.
Girls basketball camp was held at CHS June 1-3. Bobcat alumni Taylore May Lang and Christie Holden Stevens worked hard to provide a camp that was free to the student athletes. The three-day event was a good time for the Bobcat basketball girls to learn the fundamentals of basketball.
A volleyball camp is planned for June 22-23 at CHS.
The Dubois Lions Club hosted a Red Cross Blood drive at the Dubois community building on June 9. They had the best turnout they have ever had. Their donor goal for the day was exceeded which kept four Red Cross workers busy from noon until 5 p.m. The first donors of the day were Laurie Small and Austin Borresen.
The Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative’s Community Appreciation event in Dubois was on June 4. The one-mile fun run took place at Lindy Ross Elementary. Winners of that race include: Katie Wilson, Jeff Ames; Keon Vesser, Ricardo Hernandez; Stockton Cross; Leo Valdez tied with Beckham Cross; Gunner Ames; Aniston Cross and Kasen Vesser. First place winners received $100 with second receiving $50, third place $25 and fourth place $10.There was also an obstacle course at Lindy Ross Elementary. Winners in each age group were: Ricardo Hernandez, Stockton Cross, Bailee Irick and Beckham Cross.
Donna Thomas of Dubois reported that her June 9 drive to Kilgore was beautiful. She said many of the wildflowers are blooming. There are horses and their colts out in pastures. Donna grew up in Kilgore.
Welcome to Eric Steigerwald who has moved to Dubois from Medical Lake, Washington. He was the manager for the Berg Ranch there for nearly forty years. His wife, Clark County native Valeri Frederiksen Steigerwald, has been living and working in Dubois for over a year. She traveled to their Washington home once a month.
It’s time for the annual rodeo in Dubois. A parade down Main Street takes place June 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Rollin’ in the Good Times” is the theme. Please contact Bonnie Stoddard to sign up for the parade. The rodeo takes place on June 18 and 19 at 1:30 p.m. The Rockin’ A Band of Roberts will provide live music for the dance that is sponsored by the Dubois Lions Club. At the rodeo there is a cook shack with food for purchase.
Sunday services at the Dubois Community Baptist Church are now on summer schedule. Worship service begins at 10 a.m.
Happy Birthday to: Alejandra Noriega, Jose Lopez and Kobe Korrell; June 16 – Cheryl Thomas, Bart May, Emily Mickelsen, Maesyn Egan, Ayla Hernandez and Raylene Olsen Foster; June 17 – Ismael Ruiz, D. J. Harries, Gary McCullough, Emily Manning, Greg Shenton, Samuel Machen, Vince Martinez and Spencer Jenkins; June 18 – Camille Messick, Daisy Espinoza, Courtney Williams, Wade Beckman, Christopher Farley, Mike Mortensen and Kayla Sofia Calzadias; June 19 – Rick Caudle; June 20 – Ashlynn Goldsmith, Claire Lanier, Jack Hilton, Elsie Messick, Lexi Vadnais, Kelly Mortensen, Leo Mortensen and Charmagne Lamb; June 21 – Jose A. Flores, Laura Jarvis, Aleisha Egan, Zane Stewart and MaKayla Andrews.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Jeff and Lori Eddins; June 17 – Jim and Kathy Furniss; June 9 – Shawn and Nichole Nordstrom; June 20 – Eric and Kristy Harper; Brian and Konnie Crezee; June 21 – Steven and Brandi Tuttle.
Get ready for lots of fun in Dubois.