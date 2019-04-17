Clark County Celebrating 100 Years…and Counting! Kicking off the County’s Celebration this past week was its art contest for a County Seal sponsored by The Jefferson Star of Rigby. The Clark County Centennial Committee met with Clark County Commissioners April 8 to judge the welcomed entries. Named as the Clark County Centennial winner was Robin Speelman Hart, a past resident of this area, honorable mention went to Marina Park, and Ramon Salazar.
Thanks to our supporters, Leif Isaacson, of Desert Air Ag, Inc., donating a Helicopter ride; Paul Williams of Spencer donating a $50 Gift Certificate from the Spencer Grill and Neil Wood of Terreton donating $50 from Ike’s 66 at Dubois, and Rodeo tickets to each of the three winners from the Clark County Rodeo Committee. One of Hart's prizes was the Helicopter Ride. She said that is a great prize, but said she likes to keep her feet on the ground and has donated that part of her prizes to the Centennial Committee to be used as a drawing during the Friday Centennial Celebration in Dubois. In addition each of the three selected entries are to receive weekend Rodeo tickets for the Clark County Roundup Rodeo.
The three County Seal winner’s art creations are designated to be used for the County Centennial Coin to be sold by members of Dubois Heritage Hall, while the Dubois Lions will have memorabilia available. These should be available within the month, and will also be available at The Jefferson Star office.
The Clark County Commissioners extend an invitation to the people of Clark County past and present, as well as to our county and state neighbors to plan to join us for a Celebration June 14. The celebration is planned to combine with this year’s annual Clark County Roundup Rodeo