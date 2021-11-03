CLARK COUNTY — It was a nice weather weekend. After a couple days of good rain, the autumnal sunshine was much appreciated.
Most recently in Dubois there were Halloween weekend events that included an Oct. 31 party hosted by Tamara and Weston Horne. They welcomed everyone who stopped in that evening at their place. The Mud Lake Telephone -High Plains Propane Co-Operative Customer Appreciation evening took place on Oct. 30. As local children and their families did some trick or treating, they stopped in on Main Street at that office as well as at the clothing exchange across the street by the post office.
Pastor Appreciation month in our nation is usually observed in October. The Dubois Community Baptist Church had a pot-luck luncheon for Pastors Warren and Jane Cuppy on Oct. 31.
Bart and Carrie May of Dubois went to Boise for the weekend. They spent Halloween time with son Kaleb, his wife Nora and their son Boston.
The annual ROCKTOBER music concert was on Oct. 28 at Lindy Ross Elementary School. Michelle Stewart, the school district music teacher, put together a show including the junior/senior high band and kindergarten through fifth grade students. She accompanied the singing groups using a piano keyboard. Some of the songs were acapella and sung loudly by the students. The program had students with speaking parts to introduce each song. Band members played the “Adams Family” theme song.
Students in grades 3, 4 and 5 got to go on a field trip on Oct. 26to explore Idaho history. They went with their teachers Lorri Clark and Rusty Stewart to the Nez Perce battleground in Kilgore. Then they visited the old Charcoal Kilns in Birch Creek area of Clark County.
Red Ribbon week in the two Clark County schools building continued from the last week in October into the first week in November when there was assembly for driving impaired and drug abuse awareness at Clark High School.
Thursday was Halloween costume day. At the CCHS building, Monday was Flannel day, Tuesday was Pink day, Wednesday was Red day and Thursday was Halloween costume day.
A group of CCHS students with faculty members Dee Taylor, Jill Grover and Kirk Summers had a bus trip to northern Idaho on Oct. 27-29. They traveled in a school bus with Shellie Summers as the driver. For two nights they stayed in Moscow where they toured the University of Idaho. The students also got to visit Lewis and Clark State College in Couer d’ Alene and DeVoto Cedar Grove. That botanical site is in the Lolo, Montana and Powell, Idaho area.
Nov. 2 at CHS there was a Fall Sports Awards dinner. There was a baked potato bar for all in attendance.
Rosa Gomez has worked for many years at Lindy Ross Elementary. She has been the current office secretary. She is leaving that job to work at a medical office in Rexburg. This is her last week of work at our elementary school.
Parent-Teacher Conferences are planned for Nov. 4 at both schools in Dubois.
A Veterans Day assembly is set to take place at CHS on November 11.
Samaritan’s Purse International Relief agency sponsors the annual gathering of gifts to be sent to children around the world, Operation Christmas Child. A simple shoebox, can bring lots of hope to a needy child. See the email site at occinfo@samaritan.org for details on what to put in shoebox gifts. The Dubois Community Baptist Church is a collection/drop off place for the shoeboxes. On Sunday, Nov. 21, locally donated items will be prayed over and then taken to an Idaho Falls drop off location. Contact Pastor Warren Cuppy at 208-589-1382 for more information.
Search and Rescue Banquet is set for Nov. 13 at the elementary school. It begins at 6pm. There will be many door prizes and raffle ticket items available. The big-ticket item for prize drawing is a .65 rifle. Contact any member of the Clark County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team to donate items for the drawings.
The annual Dubois Lions Club Turkey Shoot is in the works for November 20. Hours for that at the Dubois Community building are 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thanksgiving turkeys can be won by playing games of Bingo, dice or the rifle shoot. Lunch foods will be available for purchase. There will be a grand prize drawing for a Christensen Arms Ranger .22 rifle. Other drawing prizes, holiday gifs and special games for children are planned as well.
There is now a Clark County Community Calendar Committee. The calendar lists lots of info including birthdays, anniversaries and local meetings. For more info how you can help with the process and to order your calendar(s), please contact Danette Frederiksen.
Meetings in Dubois coming up are City of Dubois tonight (Nov. 3) at 7 p.m. County Commissioners meet Nov. 8 all day. Mud Lake Telephone & High Plains Propane Co-Op member meeting Nov. 10 at 7pm. CCSD #161 Board of Trustees meeting on Nov. 11. Those who want to attend can call the respective offices to confirm meeting place and time.
Happy Birthday to: Nov. 3 – Hilary Wheeler, Travis Jacobson, Eugenio Hernandez and Michelle Music Stewart; Nov. 4 – Sharon Henrie, Mac Adkins, Travis Shenton, Mason Owen Thomas and Kimberly Contreras; Nov. 5 — Gayle Woods, Garth Ashcraft, Benjamin Stewart, Mitchell Barg and Jack Weibell; Nov. 6 – Dave Lent, Darrin Bubba May, Rusty Stewart, Weston Mickelsen and Marilyn Laird; Nov. 7 – Daniel Stewart and Jennifer Whitmill Savillimares; Nov. 8 – Itzabella Aguilar, Brooke Laird and Mary Ann Fitzwater; Nov. 9 – Cole Dernoll, Lisa Holden Jackson, Ronda Schroeder; Ken Marino, Dessie Jo King Taylor, Gabriela Lopez and Jeremy Condie.
Wedding anniversary greetings to: Nov. 3 — Rigo and Edith Raya; Benjamin P. and Nellie Marie Siepert-Schiess; Nov. 5 – Virgil and Edna Valantine; Wade and Vicki Stoddard Beckman; Nov. 6 – Jerry and RoseMary Stuart; Nov. 7 – Steven and Linda Little; Nov. 9 – Rhett and Whitney Tomlinson Ricks.
Have a nice month of November!