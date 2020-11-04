Clark County Search and Rescue dinner cancelled for now

CLARK COUNTY — It’s now Novemberrrr! We are getting out our winter coats, gloves and hats around here. With the recent time change it seems better to have a little bit more sunlight going into the new season.
The times are certainly changing with each passing day. Dubois Lions Club’s annual Turkey Shoot is taking a different direction this year and there will not be the shooting events.
John and Lisa Clements of Dubois hosted their granddaughter Keira for Halloween week. She got to hang out with her friend Megan, went to a fun park in Rexburg, and had good food with her Dubois grandparents!
Students of the Month for October in Clark County schools include Jo and Joshy at the Lindy Ross Elementary. At the junior high, Yaredee Puentes and Ben Stewart were recognized. The High School students are Ashley Resendes and Jaime Perez.
Superintendent Blair Wilding said the elementary school student of the Month winners are announced during an assembly there and that there are great teachers, students and staff at Clark County School District 161. Employees of the month are recognized at the monthly board of trustees meeting.
Red Ribbon week activities at Clark County schools took place last week. Each day had a theme and a specific dress up assignment. Monday was the day to wear red in order to be “REDy to be drug free.” Tuesday was wearing of boots day to “give drugs the boot!” Wednesday was wearing of class colors to “be classy, don’t do drugs.” Thursday was costume day to “scare the drugs away.” Throughout the week there were special speakers and presentations to encourage all involved to “Get high on life, not drugs.”
On Tuesday, Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois brought their helicopter to the football field. They gave students the opportunity to learn about the thrill of flying. Taleesha Hillman, an air traffic control officer at the airports in Idaho Falls and Jackson Hole, gave presentations at the elementary and high school buildings Wednesday about occupations in aviation and the importance of being drug free. There was also a speaker at an assembly to wrap up the week who is a recovering drug addict. Dr. Wilding said that the speaker had the students listening very carefully as she shared her story.
Bobcat basketball practice has begun at the Clark County gyms. Although winter sports competitions may be delayed due to the CoVid outbreak, the junior and senior high boy’s and girl’s teams will be honing their skills on the court.
“Clark County’s Got Talent,” a fun week of sharing talent at the Clark County Jr./Sr. high school, is now underway.
Condolences to the family of Vic Christenson, who passed away in October. A celebration of life was held for him at the Dubois Community Baptist Church Oct. 30. He has three children: Mark of Dubois, Vicki of Kennewick, Wash. and Jason of Circle, Mont. Burial was at the Dubois cemetery.
Danette Frederiksen was visited by friends from Island Park last week. Her sister Valeri Steigerwald was there also. Family friends Pat and Nancy Doyle drove to Dubois for an afternoon. That same day, their friend Teresa McClendon drove over from Henry’s Lake to visit.
A Breakfast Buffet was prepared and hosted by Clark County Deputy Richard Lundberg for the courthouse employees Oct. 30. He and his wife Melissa gave printed invitations to each employee the day before. At 8:45 a.m., group took part in a breakfast complete with eggs, hash browns, bacon, English muffins, donuts, cold and hot cereal, pancakes, coffee, hot cocoa and juice.
The Clark County Search & Rescue annual dinner/fundraiser has been cancelled for now. Raffle tickets are still available. Please contact any member of the local Search and Rescue team or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for more details.
A Veteran’s Day assembly in Dubois at the CCHS building is planned for the morning of November 11. Local military veterans will be honored and taking part in the day of tribute to them.
ON THE CALENDAR for November in Dubois: City Council meeting at 7:00 p.m. Nov. 4; Clark County Commissioners meeting all day Nov. 9; Clark County School Dist. Board of Trustees meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9; and Mud Lake Telephone Co- Op meeting Nov. 11. Please call the respective offices to confirm the meetings.
Happy Birthday to: today – Sharon Henrie, Mason Owen Thomas, Travis Shenton, Mac Adkins and Kimberly Contrearas; Nov. 5 – Garth Ashcraft, Ben Stewart, Mitchell Barg and Jack Weibell; Nov. 6 – Darrin Spencer May, Marilyn Laird, Weston Mickelsen and Rusty Stewart; Nov. 7 – Daniel Stewart, Jennifer Whitmill Savillimares; Nov. 8 – Itzabella Aguilar, MaryAnn Fitzwater and Brook Laird; Nov. 9 – Cole Dernoll, Lisa Holden Jackson, Dessie Jo Taylor, Ronda Schroeder, Ken Marino, Gabriela Lopex and Jeremy Condie; Nov. 10 – Brian Panquerne, Clarence Haight, Ann Bennett Carver, Darlene Bitsoi, Noe Perfect Perez, Tyson Tiger Schwartz and Paige Martinez.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings to: Nov. 5 – Virgil and Edna Valantine ; Wade and Vicki Stoddard-Beckman; Nov. 6 – Jerry and RoseMary Stuart; Nov. 7 – Steven and Linda Little; Nov. 9 – Rhett and Whitney Ricks; Jack and Rose Martinez; Nov. 10 – Tyson and Lana Barg- Schwartz; Paul and Christine Williams.
Have a nice month of November. Looking forward to hearing and writing more wonderful news about you!