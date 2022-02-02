Clark County Search and Rescue recover lost snowmobiler

CLARK COUNTY — CORRECTION: The agenda information that accompanied that Clark County School Board notice was meant to go along with the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Operative’s annual meeting announcement. That meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10.
Sunshine breaks through the fog here sometimes now that it’s winter. We have not had much new snow recently, just zero and below temperatures. It is cold!
Clark County Search and Rescue team has been busy this month. A two-day search for a lost snowmobiler took place on Jan. 14 and 15. The individual was in Clark County’s back county. The person was stranded and spent a night alone. The twenty plus Search and Rescue team worked with Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Air Rescue. Others took part in the rescue operation. The individual was found safe. The group was on the job again on Jan. 27 when two stranded snowmobilers got caught in subzero temperatures. They were located quickly. Thanks to the volunteers on the Search and Rescue team and Clark County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
“Friday OutSchool” began Jan. 28 at Lindy Ross Elementary. From 8 a.m. until noon, students in grades two through six are welcome at school. Clark County Schools have a four-day week, so it is unusual for students to go to school on Fridays. The next Friday OutSchool will be on Feb. 4. On Feb. 11, younger student will be welcome to join. It will be a fun Frida with activities from 9am until Noon. There will be two programs that day. Call the elementary school office for more details.
Senior night for the Bobcat Girls Basketball team took place on Jan. 25. Two basketball playing girls are graduating this year. Daizyzel Figueroa and Ellee Shifflett grew up together in Clark County. Daizyzel is the daughter of Jessie and Alejandra Figueroa. They live in Dubois.
Ellee is the daughter of Susie Shenton and Dusty Shifflett. Ellee’s family lives in Medicine Lodge. The girls were honored with flowers and other gifts. They took center court with family members before their game against Watersprings. A beautiful program with pictures of the girls and their written comments was available for all at the game.
Boys Basketball Senior Night is scheduled for the last home game on Feb. 8. Remaining games for the boy’s team are Feb. 4 in Leadore, Feb. 10 in Mackay and then district tournament begins on Feb. 12. The junior high boys team has a home game on Feb. 8 with Swan Valley and a game on Feb. 10 in Mackay.
Lidy Hot Springs native Mary Ann Wilson, now a Rigby resident, visited her Aunt Karen Wilson and her cousin Deena in Dubois on Jan. 29. She enjoys getting back to her old stomping grounds as often as possible.
Condolences to the family of Eileen Horning who passed on Jan. 8. She is survived by her husband Mike and three daughters.
Members of the Dubois Lions Club were in Idaho Falls for their District 39-E Midwinter Convention. They were there Jan. 29-31. Some of the Lions went to Yellowstone Park after the convention to take a snow cat drive through the park.
Beverly Owen of Dubois celebrated her 90th birthday on Jan. 25. She had cake and the works at her son and daughter-in-law Marty and Conni’s home. Bev and Steve Gilger of Dubois joined in the fun. “You only turn 90 once” is the statement made on the occasion.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois is 91 today, Feb. 3. She is our local “Energizer Bunny” who keeps us hopping with lots of fun community projects.
Upcoming meetings in Dubois include the Clark County Commissioners on Feb. 8; Mud Lake Telephone; and Clark County School District 161 Board of Trustees on Feb. 11.
Happy Birthday today to Natalia Ruiz, Hector Garcia, Roy Garza, Jr., Cody James Hensley, Juan D. Ayala, Brian Dixon and Bonnie Stoddard; Feb. 4 – Jim Farley, Taylor Kellom Jennifer Ruiz, Derrel Dcickson, Jr. and Mark Wilson; Feb. 5 – Allyn May, Miquel Angel Garcia and Koen Tomlinson; Feb. 6 – Greg Hayes and Holly Eddins; Feb. 7 – Connie Shenton Melton, Barbara Kidd, Loren Paul Martinez, Tucker Farr, Mike Hickey and Marley Bass; Feb. 8 – Mitch Whitmill, Rebecca Squires, Collette Eddins, Kylee Tomlinson and MaKina Stuart; Feb. 9 – Preslee Nelson and Oliver Janes Henman.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Dustin and Kayla DeCoria; Feb. 4 – Kent and Renae Gauchay; Feb. 6 – Richard and Brittney Tomlinson; Bilseno and Maria Balderas.
Stay warm, drive safely and watch for ice when driving and walking. Please contact me with any news you’d like to share at 1980danettefred@gmail.com; 208-221-5380 or 208-374-5659. Thanks for your encouraging support.