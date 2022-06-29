Clark County Spring Semester Honor Roll

Here are the honor rolls for the Clark County High School Spring Semester
High Honors — Andrea Acosta, Jonathan Hawker, Lyndsey Lewis, Anthany Raya, Ellee Shifflett, Scottlynn Tavenner, Rebecca Aquilar, Lexie Irick, Emma Rangel, Jaime Perez, Ameyalli Ruiz, Hunter Stevens.
Honors - Daisyzel Figueroa, Victoria Maldonado, Gabriel Smith, Riggin Downs, Ashley Resendiz, Aidee Arriaga, Eric Barrientos.
