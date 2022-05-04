DUBOIS — There was a blanket of snow in our corner of Idaho on April 29. Rains soaked the ground throughout the week and then snow showers showed up.
High School Rodeo season is underway. Clark County High School teams up with West Jefferson to rodeo. Ellee Shifflett, a senior at CHS, competes in breakaway, goat and team roping, barrel racing and pole bending. When she graduates high school, she is looking forward to attending Idaho State University where she will be on the rodeo team. There have already been District 1 rodeo competitions in Challis, West Jefferson and Leadore. There are upcoming rodeos in Arco, Mackay and Salmon before the State HS Rodeo in Pocatello.
High School Track and field season is coming to an end. District meets will be held May 12 and 13 at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
Most of the Clark County roads that are closed for the winter are now open. In Kilgore, the Idmon to Spencer road is open. Porcupine Pass is also open from Spencer to Kilgore.
A lot of the migratory birds that leave for the winter are back. Sandhill cranes are arriving in Kilgore. They are mating and bird watcher Charlie Kator has captured some of the action in photos.
A new family settled into Dubois and are living in the tiny house near Hodges Park. Fernando, Lydia and son Maks Gomez moved into their new home from Idaho Falls.
Bailey Downs of Dubois has been a Certified Nurses Aid for twelve years. She is working as a traveling nurse in Shelby, Montana. On May 9 she will begin a program to be a Registered Nurse with a bachelor’s degree.
Kilgore native Richard Vadnais passed away from complications of Multiple Sclerosis on April 26. He attended Kilgore school eight years and then graduated from Clark County High School in 1966.
A farewell breakfast was held for Lily Acosta on April 28 at the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative in Dubois. She is expecting her second son in August. She and her husband Chris live in Hamer. Randi Irick of Spencer has stepped in to be the receptionist at the co-op. The same day as Lily’s farewell was Randi’s wecome to the team party.
Dubois Lions Club members Bonnie Stoddard, Allyn and Jan May, Lisa Clements, Lisa Ward and Elise Doschades attended the Idaho Lions Club Multiple District convention in Sun Valley on April 29 and 30. At the luncheon Saturday, Lindy Ross Elementary student Nicole Garcia presented her patriotism essay along with five other contestants. She is the overall winner for fourth grade writers.
Beckham Cross of Dubois celebrated his sixth birthday at the Gravity Factor in Rexburg with family.
Granddaughter of Darrin and Treva May of Spencer, Eastyn Lang, had a seventh birthday celebration on April 28. She was surprised with a saddle stand that her grandpa built for her. He gave her his forty-year old saddle to use.
May 4 is Dubois City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Clark County School District Board of Trustees meets on May 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Birthday to Crystal Lara, Crystal Trejo, Maria Flaco, DaKoda Beattie, Maria Cano and Ellie Schwartz; Cinco de Mayo – Misty Hayes, Ashley Resendiz, Austin Scott, Madeline Jacobson, J.P. Farley, Austin Farr, Ramiro Hernandez, Sr. and Domino Hernandez; May 6 – Adelyn Thompson, Orren Squires, Karen King, Dusty Tuckness, Grant Cox and Steven Tuttle; May 7 – Angelin Calzadias, Jenny Acosta and Sally Hinckley; May 8 — Leonardo Valdez, Shelby Martin, Saige Kidd, Kallie Ewin, Brayden Kerr, Axel Sanchez, Theo Millowway and Emmett McClister; May 9 – Eric Grover, Evan Grover, John Carlson and Allin Monroe; May 10 – Joey Bishop, Dallon Holden, Jay Henman, Geraldo Silva Jiminez, Angie Sepulveda, Kristopher Lewis and Caleb Barker.
Anniversary greetings May 5 to Harold and Paula Wilson; May 7 – Justin and Trish Petersen; May 9 – Mike and Laurie Holden; May 10 – Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza.