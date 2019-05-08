CLARK COUNTY—It has been a lovely month of May. Snow is melting off the mountains, the creeks have water flowing in them, and many flowers are blooming all around the county. Before long we will see lilac trees in bloom.
The City of Dubois will celebrate Arbor Day April 9at Waring Park. Local school students will be there to help plant a tree. They also will sing as they honor trees that afternoon. It begins at 2 p.m. The public is invited.
Jolene Johnson’s pre-school class had a field trip to the Dubois fire station. Marty and Conni Owen and Steve Gilger were there to teach the students about fire safety. Ms. Johnson said that is was awesome and her class was very excited to see the firetrucks.
Kindergarten and first grade classes went to the Camas Wildlife Refuge for a day. Their teachers are Teresa Dow-Holden and Jolene Johnson. Brian Wehausen and Zoe Jorgensen were there to help the group learn about birds and wildlife. There they got to see cranes, ducks, and geese. They went on a Nature Walk, made bug collectors, and used microscopes. Everyone had a picnic lunch there and lots of good fun.
Lindy Ross Elementary will have their annual Play Day on May 14.
The Clark County School Music Department hosted a Play-a-Thon and Sing-a-Thone on April 30th. Fourth through twelfth grade students played musical instruments and sang all evening. Their goal was to raise money to help with travel to a competition in Utah, for instrument repairs and other music department needs. It has been a busy springtime for the music department. Band members attended District Six band festival at South Fremont HS in St. Anthony on May 1.
Five Clark County students including Samantha Aguilar, Maecaela Baker, Jada Baron, Landon Gardner, and Emanuel Paz attended the 2019 Environthon in Challis. Science teacher Katy Johnson and Ag/FFA teacher Greg Egan accompanied the group. The Clark County Soil Conservation District sponsored them. It was an overnight event. “Agriculture and the environment – Knowledge and technology to feed the world” was the theme. Students learned about many things including forestry and wildlife. There were fourteen teams there. Each team was given a scenario that involved a problem in growing crops. They were given the task of solving the problem. Mr. Egan said that the Clark County team did a great job and that they were at a nice meeting facility. Each student learned something new and was glad they had the experience.
On April 20 a group of Eastern Idaho Aviation Association chapter members traveled to Salmon to retrieve and relocate a bicycle shed. The shed is now set up at the Dubois airport. Many helpers at the Salmon location and the Dubois location were able to get the job done. There are five bikes stored in the shed for use by pilots who fly into Dubois. Pilots and their passengers can ride the bikes to the convenience store and around the area as they take a break from flying. Next to the bicycle shed a picnic shelter is going to be built for use when people visit the historic beacon at the airport. It is a wonderful site to visit in Clark County. Greg Cobia of Blackfoot stopped in Dubois on April 28 to finish up some of the details on the bicycle shed. He is one of the members of the Idaho Aviation Association.
A birthday celebration for Edith Bowen, who is now 97, was held at her place of residence in Ashton on April 28. She grew up in Ashton and then lived for many years in Spencer. Edith was the Dubois post office post master. Family members and friends were on hand to honor Edith. Her birthday is on May 1.
John Carlson has returned to his home in Spencer after spending the winter is Havasu, Arizona. Welcome back to our neck of the woods, John.
Valeri (Frederiksen) Steigerwald of Medical Lake, Wash. spent a week in Dubois. She stayed with her sister Danette Frederiksen where she did many projects. The two sisters got to visit many friends in Dubois just by stopping in at the local store! Valeri also spent time with her other sister Allene Frederiksen who lives in Spencer. The girls took a day trip to Yellowstone Park. Valeri works in Spokane.
The Dubois Lions Club had their annual rabies clinic for cats and dogs on May 2. Bonnie Stoddard stated that the event was started about thirty-three years ago by Ernie and Kay Sill. A veterinarian from Idaho Falls, Dr. Brad Frances has been here every year to administer the shots. It has been a much appreciated and well-attended community service. Ciara Perez and her dog Bella were “customers” at the clinic that night. Many thanks to the Lions Club and Dr. Frances for their service.
Brenda Laird, librarian at the Clark County Public Library announced that the featured book of the week is “Elizabeth Leads the Way” by Tanya Lee Stone. It is about Elizabeth Cady Stanton and the right to vote for women. Brenda said, “with the election coming up in May, the library has been featuring a couple of books that honor the women’s suffragist movement.” Our local library is a fantastic place with something for everyone.
May 9 is the Clark County Maker Fair. It promises to be a great time of seeing many creative displays. This will be the second year for the event here. Described as “part science fair, part county fair, and part something entirely new,” the faire is a showcase of much creativity. The Maker Fair will take place from 5 until 8 p.m. at the CCHS gym. It’s not too late to reserve space for your creations.
On the calendar today in Dubois is the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op meeting at 7 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Emmett McAlister, Theo Milloway, Axel Sanchez, Shelby Martin, Saige Kidd, Kallie Ewing, and Brayden Kerr; May 9 – John Carlson, Eric Grover, and Evan Grover; May 10 – Caleb Barker, Joey Bishop, Dallon Holden, Jay Henman, Geraldo Jiminez, Angie Sepulveda, and Kristopher Lewis; May 11 – Maria Gil, Elvon Schwartz, Thad Murdock, Osvaldo Sanchez, Rachel Dart, Taina Pfenninger, Spencer Thomas, and Ron Lowe; May 12 (Mother’s Day) – Madison Kidd, Elio Ruiz, J.R. Tarpley, and Pat Bowen; May 13 – Jacobe Ward; May 14 -Emmeline Wibell and Bill Stadtman.
Happy Wedding Anniversary to Mike and Laurie Holden on May 9 ; May 10 – Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza; May 12 – Kobie and Kellie Wilson; May 14 – Bodie and Holly May and Mario and Lupe Marquez.
Happy Mother’s Day weekend. Please continue to contact me with news and thank you!!