DUBOIS — Temperatures have been ninety and above. A lightning storm caused a fire on July 13. It was at Irving Creek in the Medicine Lodge area. It was quickly extinguished by fire-fighting resource from the BLM, Clark County and Hamer.
Many folks are heading for the hills to find shade as they camp in our county. Sheep Station native Penny Johnston Barker along with her husband Jim and their family are having a family campout at Steel Creek in Kilgore this week.
Alonso and Silvia Calzadias of Dubois are happy to have their daughter Angie visiting from El Paso. Angie and her three children came to visit family and friends in the area for two weeks. Alonso and Silvia were sponsors for a nephew at his baptism on July 16.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois has enjoyed time with her granddaughter Devori Spangler and family from Friend, Nebraska. Devori, her husband Matt and son Jack stayed with her parents Wade and Vicki Beckman in Roberts.
Dubois native John Farley of Rialto, CA was in Dubois last week. He got to Dubois on July 12. His dad, Jim Farley of Dubois, expected him on July 13. It was a good surprise for Jim when his son walked in a day early. John visited friends in Dubois. He and his dad went to Idaho Falls to visit his sisters Alcy and Lela. The two went to Wisdom, MT to stay at their family home. They also drove up Medicine Lodge Canyon. Then they headed to California. They stayed two nights with John’s sister Ellen and her husband in Big Piney, WY. Jim will fly back to Idaho after his stay in California.
Payton Shenton of Dubois graduated from the Porter House Radiological Control Technician Class on July 2 in Idaho Falls. He graduated second in his class. Payton’s parents are Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois.
Stockton Cross, Holden and Hunter Stevens of Dubois attended a Utah Jazz basketball camp in Pocatello July 12-14. The boys learned a lot and brought home some fun “swag” they received at the camp.
Rex and Willa Swim of Blackfoot were in Dubois on July 14. They took a day drive to the Indian Creek area in Medicine Lodge. Willa is a Clark County native. Her dad Bill Thomas was the manager of the Garrett Ranch in the Medicine Lodge canyon for many years. Eric Steigerwald of Dubois accompanied Rex and Willa on their drive.
Paul and Camille Messick of Medicine Lodge attended the Republican party convention in Twin Falls July 15. He is the precinct three committeeman.
Jolene Johnson of Dubois hosted her former exchange student from Germany the week of July 11. Emely Standera is from Williamshaven, Germany. She and her friend Sophia flew to the USA to stay for a month. They spent a week in Idaho. While in this area they went to the Snake River in Idaho Falls and had, as Jolene said, “only the essentials” including local ice cream. They also visited a family hobby farm to see the animals, went to Yellowstone and Grand Teton Parks. Emely lived in Dubois and went to Clark County High School in 2020. Her school friend Macaela Baker met up with the girls and took them to her current home in Wyoming.
Visitors to Dubois from Damascus, Maryland on July 13 were Pete and Barbara Grysavage. They had been to Yellowstone Park and were staying in Rexburg. For a day trip they visited around Dubois and Spencer. Pete works as a cardiac nurse and Barbara is an American Sign Language teacher.
Danette Frederiksen was happy to have a visit from longtime Pocatello friends Vince and Priscilla Miller. The couple was returning home from a trip to Bonners Ferry, Idaho. They stopped in Dubois on July 12 to catch up with Danette. Vince works for Idaho State University and Priscilla is a retired nurse.
Clark County School District 161’s bus supervisor Connie Barg and superintendent Eileen Holden attended the transportation conference in Boise the last week of June. The two will work with the school district to get some better systems in place.
Superintendent Eileen Holden went to Boston for Power School Training the week of July 11. She learned a new grade book method that is being implemented and many other things to bring back to our school district. While there, she and her husband Kent got to see a Boston White Sox vs. New York Yankees baseball game.
Clark County Bobcat Boosters had a planning meeting on July 15. They are looking forward to upcoming activities and a good school year. Any and everyone is encouraged to become a Bobcat Booster. Contact Michelle Ames or Christie Stevens for more info.
Volleyball instructor Warren VanSchalwyk will be leading a volleyball camp at Clark County High School July 22-23. The camp is for high school volleyball athletes. Open gym for volleyball is set for Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Lindy Ross Elementary School building is undergoing a facelift. A new floor has been installed in the library. The walls in the hallway have been painted. And work on the kitchen remodel continues. It will be great to see the completed product!
The Idaho Food Bank distribution for Dubois and surrounding areas will be on July 26.
Happy Birthday to Ken Gifford, Melissa Hernandez, Vicki Beckman, Augustus Tomlinson, Rebeca Heiken and Maribel Raya; July 21 – Rand Dixon, Erica Perez, Celena Hamill and Christian Weibel; July 22 – Jolene Johnson, Haylee Moosman, Pyper Thompson and Gage Maher; July 23 – Mark Schlader, Cynthia Squires, Zeb Knudsen, Dillan Smith, Brian Nordstrom, Bodie May, Jackie Locascio and lue Glizabeth Noriega; July 24 – Dulce Figueroa, Tara Holverson and Hadlee Bramwell; July 25 – Jayn Babcock, Kyzer Lufkin, Kellie Wilson, Melanie Smith, Clint Barg, Braizley Ricks, Ramses Sanchez and Samuel Moldonado; July 26 – Tess Russell Tucker, Brandi Tuttle, Jacque Stonum, Jessica Whitmill Purcell, Kaitlynn Bell and Colleen Tuttle.
Wedding Anniversary greetings July 21 to Keith and Cindy Bramwell; Brian and Jamie Johnston; July 22 – Jerry and Dianne Mortel; Russ and Jenny Kerr; July 24 – Kevin and Elise Doschades; July 25 – David and Bethany Chairez.
Have a great Pioneer Day weekend. Stay cool and hydrated. Please continue to share your news with me so that I can share it here!