Clark County students celebrate Earth Day

CLARK COUNTY — The changing of seasons has happened here in Clark County. The green grasses, warmer temperatures and return of crop-dusting planes are sure signs of spring and summer here in this corner of “God’s country!”
“From the horse’s mouth,” I was placed in Madison Memorial Hospital for several days due to pneumonia – no COVID, just an infection in my body. Thank you all and special thanks to fellow columnist Cara Shuldberg for sharing that I have had pneumonia. She was absolutely kind by doing that. Hopefully she and I can collaborate with Hamer, Mud Lake, Dubois and other area news as we enter rodeo season.
Mark Christenson of Dubois is proud to announce that on April 30 his daughter Britney graduated from the University of Montana Western.
“Spraying season is here. Yup, it’s started,” said crop dusting pilot Marty Owen of Dubois. He and his wife Conni now are back to their busy summer routine.
The Camas Creek Rural Fire Association (RFA) is led by Chairman Richard Savage, board members DJ Egan and Steve Gilger. It is a group of trained volunteers for fire fighting out on the range and as needed in our area. Each person has training and accreditation. There is regular training for people who want to help. Contact Mr. Savage or another Camas Creek RFA member for more information/ to volunteer.
BURN Permits are now required in Clark County. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Idaho Facebook page, burn permits are free and prior to burning you must call the Sheriff’s office at 208-374-5403. If you are able and interested, check out the CCSO (Idaho) Facebook page for a variety of information.
Students at Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Junior/Senior High schools celebrated Earth Day on April 29. Each class in the high school had a tree that they planted at LRE. Junior high students planted flowers in the flower boxes at both buildings.
Ivy and Ellee Shifflett took part in the high school rodeo last weekend in Leadore.
The Bobcat track and field team has meet today (May 5) at North Fremont. District tournaments for track and field begin on May 11.
A Community Clean Up Event is planned for May 22. Anyone wanting to lend a hand (and bring rakes, shovels, etc. if you can) to work on the Dubois Cemetery and one of the Kilgore cemeteries is welcome! Meet at the Dubois Community Center that day at 8 a.m. to help. Contact Amy Murdock for more details. And make sure to bring your work gloves.
Clark Bobcat’s High School Graduation is planned for May 24 at 7:00 p.m.
The Clark County Roundup parade and Rodeo in Dubois is set for June 19. Stay tuned for more details.
Lisa and John Clements of Dubois recently hosted their grandson Alex. They all had a fun five days together.
Beckham Cross of Dubois got to celebrate his fifth birthday in Rexburg. His mom, Katie, had a family party at a motel with a swimming pool. It was a fun weekend getaway.
Eastyn Ruth Lang’s sixth birthday was on April 29. She officially celebrated it with family on April 20. Parents Taylore and Robert Lang hosted the party at their Idaho Falls home. Ed and Elnora Lang of Roberts and Treva and Darrin May of Dubois/Spencer are her grandparents. She really wants a real horse of her own. For this year, though, she got her first white stallion statue to have and hold!
Happy Birthday to: today – Domino Hernandez, Misty Hayes, Ashley Resendiz, Austin Scott, J.P. Farley, Austin Farr, Ramiro Hernandez, Sr. and Madeline Jacobson; May 6 – Steven Tuttle, Grant Cox, Dave Furniss, Orren Squires, Adelyn Thompson, Karen Spencer King and Dusty Bull Fighter Tuckness; May 7 – Bonnie Laird Burns, Angie Silveria Calzadias, Jenny Lovely Acosta and Sally A. Hinckley; May 8 – Theo Milloway, Leonardo Valdez, Shelby Martin, Saige Kidd, Kallie Ewing, Brayden Kerr, Axel Sanchez and Emmett McAlister; May 9 – Evan Grover, Eric Grover, Ailin Monroe and John Carlson; May 10 – Joey Bishop, Dallon Holden, Jay Henman, Geraldo Silva Jiminez, Kris J. Lewis, Caleb Barker and AngiLisa Sepulveda; May 11 –Ron Lowe, Thad Murdock, Jade Bramwell, Osvaldo Sanchez, Taina Pfenninger, Spencer Thomas, Elvon Schwartz, Rachel Dart and Maria Gil.
Wedding Anniversary Greetings May 5 to Harold and Paula Wilson; May 7 – Trish and Justin Petersen; May 9 – Laurie and Mike Holden; May 10 – Rosa and Pedro Raya-Mendoza; May 11 – Jade and Brayson Bramwell.
Do have a great Mother's Day weekend