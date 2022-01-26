CLARK COUNTY – More snow came to our county recently. That brings in more winter sports enthusiasts. Kilgore is a destination for many who ride snowmobiles. It seems there have been lots of people enjoying that sport there. In Dubois there are children with sleds finding hills to slide down.
Students in grades two to six are encouraged to enter the Lions Club patriotism essay contest. Dubois Lions Club member Bonnie Stoddard said their club is looking forward to Clark County school students taking part in the contest. Many local students have qualified in the past to present their essays at the summer Lions convention in Sun Valley. This year’s theme is “How can patriotism open our hearts to serve our community and country?”. The deadline for essays is March 9.
Clark County Bobcat Basketball continues to keep athletes and their fans busy. The Bobcats took on the Mackay Miners and played very well at home. The junior high girls’ basketball season has ended. Junior high boys have games scheduled on Jan. 28 away at Grace Lutheran, Feb. 2 away at North Gem, Feb. 4 away at Leadore, Feb. 9 home with Swan Valley and Feb. 11 away with Mackay. High school girls and boys have a game slated on Jan. 26 at Ririe. The boys team has a game at Grace Lutheran on Jan. 29. Then they are scheduled to play in Leadore on Feb. 4. Girls basketball district games begin at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls on Feb. 2. We love our Bobcats and are proud of the great work they do to represent our school!
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois was happy to have her granddaughter Hannah (daughter of Julie) and husband Drew Fisher of Jet, Oklahoma for a visit Jan. 19-23. The couple spent time visiting Betty and other family in the area. They got to go snowmobiling while here. They also went to Grand Targhee for a two-day ski trip.
Meetings in February include County Commissioners of Feb. 14 and Clark County School Board of Trustees on Feb. 17. It will include reports of officers and directors from the past year. There will be an election of officers. The nominating committee has nominated the following individuals for positions as directors: Mud Lake & Terreton (position A) – Dewey Smuin, Small – Kevin Small, Spencer & Sheep Station – Darrin May. Additional nominations will be accepted from the floor that day. A member may vote in person or by proxy.
Annual meeting of the members of the Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative Association will be held Feb. 9 at 5:00 p.m. at the main office in Dubois.
Happy Birthday today (Jan. 26) to Michelle Reese Henman, Shane Hoopes, Lourdes Rodriguez and Dan Bramwell; Jan. 27 – Mylie Jo Kinghorn, Geraldine Gutierrez, Martin Lewis and Logan Barg; Jan. 28 – David Alexis Maldonado, Brett Laird and Parker Dixon; Jan. 29 – Collin Squires; Jan. 30 – Jason Eddins, Hayden Roedel and Micaela Marquez; Jan. 31 – Gordon Small and Jacob Swenson; Feb. 1 – Omar Noriega, Keli Jo Schroeder and Tucker Weibel; Feb. 2 – Penny Johnston Barker, Joann Pickering, Jinny Miller and Marilyn McCormick.
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 27 to Kimball and Krista Ashcraft; Jan. 28 – Garth and Penny Ashcraft; Jan. 30 – Bo and Heidi Billman; and Jesus and Edelmira Vasquez.
Enjoy the remainder of January and beginning of February. Please contact me with news to share here.