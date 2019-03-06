Clark County students take trip to museum

Members of Mr. Knight’s Educator’s Club and Mrs. Johnson’s Freshman science class visit the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. Pictured are: (front row, left)Makay Mickelsen, Andrea Acosta, Victoria Maldonado, Daisy Figueroa and Geraldine Guitterez, (back row, left) Victor Castanon, Ammon Gardner, Byron Sanchez, Emmanuel Marcial, Tony Raya, Javier Trejo and Landon Gardner.