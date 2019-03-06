Clark County students take trip to museum

CLARK COUNTY—It is a new month that may include warmer weather. Daylight Savings Time “spring ahead” takes place Saturday night/early Sunday morning. The longer days with sunshine mornings are welcome!
Dangerous weather conditions caused the stretch on Interstate 15 from Dubois north to the Montana line to close several times in February. The town of Dubois had bumper to bumper cars and trucks while motorists waited for the road to open last week. Our local community center becomes an emergency shelter during such conditions. People are welcome there to have a rest from traveling as they wait to drive on.
Oscar Mendoza of Dubois has the honor of playing in the Senior Showcase basketball game at Bonneville High School today. He will be graduating from Clark County High School in May.
A booster club for the Clark County Bobcats has been formed. Jill Grover is the school athletic director. She is also the administrator for the booster club. The objective of the group, according to Grover, is “to promote school spirit, offer assistance in purchasing needed supplies and equipment, and to support the students of Clark County School District.”
Third grade teacher Tarri Leonardson has a wonderful way of working with her students. She has a sign that travels to homes of her students who are amazing readers. It is fun to see the sign in front of houses. Recently Mrs. Leonardson’s class created a replica of Dubois. The class welcomed guest speaker Justin Petersen who is the manager of the local phone cooperative. He spoke of the telephone and internet systems that service our community.
Clark County School District students who are members of Mr. Knight’s future educator’s club and Mrs. Johnson’s Freshman science glass got to go to the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls. They visited the Archimedes exhibit where they explored some of his great engineering feats.
The school science club had their monthly afterschool program on Feb. 27. The topic was “Indicators of Chemical Reactors.” Students of all ages enjoyed the demonstrations of chemical reactions by teachers. They also had hands-on experience with some of the chemical reactions.
National Novel Writing Month was held during the month of November. People from all over our country who like to write are challenged to write something every day in order to write a book. There are various groups who meet in person and online to encourage this. Lindy Ross Elementary Librarian Lana Schwartz worked with fourth and fifth grade students to write their own short novels. They completed them in February. Their stories were printed and then evaluated and judged by peers. Winners had their writings published in the local school newsletter. Ciara Pancheri and Elsie Messick are the top two winners in fourth grade. The Teacher’s Creativity Pick for that grade is Ben Stewart. Yahami Resendiz and Katelynn Messick are the top two NaNoWriMo writers in fifth grade. The Teacher’s Creativity Pick went to Miguel Garcia. We have a very promising bunch of budding writers in our community!
Clark County School District No. 161 superintendent Paula Gordon spoke with me about the upcoming supplemental levy election that will take place on March 12. She said it is a replacement for a levy that expires the end of June. According to the informational brochure sent out to school district patrons, this new levy will be “for the exact same amount of $250,000. The levy requires a simple majority to pass.” This levy does not raise anyone’s taxes. Money from this levy is spent to recruit and retain highly qualified educators. It also helps pay fixed costs to keep the elementary and high school buildings open. The money also is a huge help in having student activities and programs such as music and sports. All registered voters can take part in the election.
Brian Worthen, a 1981 graduate of CCHS, now a resident of Bakersfield, Calif., recently came home for a visit. His parents are Joe and Alice Worthen of the Hamer area. Brian spent time with family members and stopped in at the courthouse in Dubois to see old friends.
Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois and Dave and Lisa Ward of Monteview had a week -long trip to Arizona. They met up with Rex and Willa Swim of Blackfoot (the couple goes to Arizona with roping horses and spend much of the winter there). All of them attended the world’s largest Arabian horse show in Scottsdale. It is a ten day event that began in 1955. The group also got to visit friends Frank Sullivan, Spence Settles, and do some golfing. They ate at The Co-Op in Buckeye, Ariz. It is owned by their friend Andy Dobson. Conni said the highlight of their trip was attending a baseball training game that paired the Oakland A’s and the Chicago White Sox. A friend of theirs is Blake Treinen who is a pitcher for the Oakland A’s. Although they hoped to escape all the snow and cold weather here, the temperature never was warmer than 56 when they were there.
Bret and DeAnn Taylor of the US Sheep Station, and their son Jacob drove to Yuma, Ariz. to spend some time with her parents there. They also experienced colder weather than normal in that area for this time of year. We are just glad they got back here during all of the recent winter storms.
County Coroner Brenda Laird reported that there will be classes soon about “Safe Sleep for Babies.” The ABC’s of safe sleep will be taught.
Our local library is looking forward to hosting Idaho author and TV broadcast journalist Brenda Stanley sometime in April. A local book club has been reading the writings of Idaho authors. They have had two other authors, Leslie Leek and Quinn Jacobson, present their works and speak at the Clark County Public Library.
The County Commissioner’s meeting will be March 11 in Dubois. That same evening is the school board meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 12 and 13t are water district meetings. Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op monthly meeting is slated for March 13.
Happy Birthday today to Derik Bell and Aubree Thomas; March 7 – Ava Billman, Ann Lindley, Kiya Tarpley Green, Curt Mortensen, Londyn Wood, Rylee Panquee, Joan Goodenough, and Grant Messick; March 8 – Tayler Wm. Hall, Ruby Marie Birch, Tyson Dixon, Elvira Ruiz, Allen Wilson, Justin Manning, and Jamil Sepulveda; March 9 – Laurie Holden; March 10 (Daylight Saving Time starts) – Amber Fleck and Sheri Condie; March 11 – Jordan Williams, Alexander Resendiz, Charlee Lane Grover, and Clint Hillman; March 12 – David Weibell, Ramiro Rodriquez, Dakota Sperl, Gregorio Ruiz, Johnny Maher, Joni Grover, Jake Mickelsen, and Craig Handy.
Wedding anniversary greeting today to Morti and Celeste Billman; March 8 – Jake and Sara Birch; March 10 – Pedro Raya and Rosa Mendoza; March 11 – Ted and Samie Laird.