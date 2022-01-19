CLARK COUNTY — Foggy mornings, slick roads and cold temperatures are only a few reminders that it is still winter. Despite all of that, many people take part in outdoor sports. Individuals and families can cross country ski, snow mobile, snow plane, go snowshoeing and slide down hills on sleds in our county.
•
Mike and Laurie Holden of Spencer have enjoyed the snow especially when their families are there to play in it with them. Dallon and Chloe Holden (children Rex and Venna) and Hailey (Holden) and Dillon Tew (son Oz), all from Idaho Falls, take time on the weekends to play in the snow in Spencer. Many other family members join in the activities when possible.
•
Teachers of month for December were announced at the Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 13. The honored teacher at the junior/senior high school is English teacher Holly Maraist. Honored at Lindy Ross Elementary is grade 4 and 5 teacher and track coach Rusty Stewart.
•
Lindy Ross Elementary honored two students as Students of the month for December. Those students are Hernan Rafael Perez and Bodil Summers.
•
Future Farmer’s of America advisor Cheyenne Jensen is accompanying CHS students this week in Denver. The group from our school drove to Salt Lake City (thanks to driver Connie Barg). There they met up with a group from Sugar Salem High School. They flew from SLC to Denver to attend the National Western Stock Show. Cheyenne said that a local farm businessman Richard Larsen sponsored the trip. While in Denver the students will have opportunities to see the agriculture industry in varieties different than what they are used to. Before the left on their trip, Cheyenne said she was excited to have her students see the ag industry in a different scope. Their trip began Jan. 15 and ends Jan. 20. When they return, they will be gearing up to celebrated National FFA week Feb. 21-24.
•
Second semester for Clark County Schools began on Jan. 17. The seniors are relieved to have finished their projects. The Senior Project open house on Jan. 12 was well attended. It was a great display of creativeness and hard work. The morning of Jan. 12 the seniors presented their projects to a panel of four judges. The oral presentations required visual aids. The CCHS Class of 2022 includes: Alex Perez, Berenice Bernal, Jonathan Hawker, Scottlynn Tavenner, Andrea Acosta, Ellee Shifflett, Tony Raya, Dasyzel Figueroa, Javier Figueroa, Vicki Maldonado, Geraldine Guitteriez, Jacob Lopez and Caden Irick.
•
At each monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees of Clark County School District #161, there are presentations by district educators. They tell about the curriculum they use, the subject content and how it is taught in their classrooms. At the January board meeting, English teachers Holly Maraist and Lorri Clark spoke about their work at the junior/senior high school. Second grade teacher Bailey Eddins spoke about her work at Lindy Ross Elementary. These presentations are done at open meetings. They are interesting and informative. All are welcome to those meetings.
•
Clark Bobcat Basketball season continues. The junior high boys have seven games left after taking on Swan Valley today. The high school teams have upcoming games on Jan. 20 at Grace Lutheran, Jan. 21 at home with Sho Ban and Jan. 20 at home with Grace Lutheran. Some games have been cancelled due to illness and are still being rescheduled. Check with the school office for an up to date basketball schedule.
•
The United States Sheep Experiment Station (USSES) north of Dubois has a new employee who hails from Dover, Delaware. Jasmine Harris obtained her bachelor’s degree at Delaware State University. She went on to achieve a master’s degree at Penn State. She is an animal nutrition technician at USSES. Jasmine said she likes it here. Her first experience in the west was when she visited Wyoming ten years ago. Now that she lives in this part of the western USA she seems to be acclimating very well.
•
Many Clark County residents, especially farmers and ranchers, are glad to know that water levels are good in our area.
A Celebration of Life for Wally Spencer was held at the Hamer Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Jan. 11. Stories were told of his ranch hand days in Kilgore and other places. Condolences to his children and their families.
•
Motorists on Interstate 15 and on the old highway between Dubois and Hamer are cautioned to watch for wildlife, especially elk, and birds of prey on the roadway. When any of these animals are hit by a vehicle and die, their carcasses are eaten mostly by birds of prey. There is in abundance of bald eagles in the area now who seem to be feasting on said animals. To see wonderful photos of bald eagles, other birds and area landscapes, see the page of Clark County Native Charles Kator on Facebook.
•
Happy Birthday today (Jan. 19) to Jim Kruse, Cordell Bovey, Debbie Caudle, Jacob Mickelsen, Emmanuel Paz, Mike Kozloff and Simon Anderson; Jan. 20 – Herb King, Jeida Barron, Dennis Hooper, Omar Martinez, Pat Stewart, Patty Whitaker and Steve Gilger; Jan. 21 – Quincy Messick, Kaydee Maher, Hoke Morton, Nicholas Bowen, Kaleb Krenka, Alex Calzadias, Hannah Grover, Jennifer Kidd and Olivia Wernette; Jan. 22 – Carolyna Cano, Kevin Small and Lily Condie; Jan. 23 – Mitchell Collins, Vicky Lair Broks, Kylee Tomlinson and Nora May; Jan. 24 – Clairissa Jane Frederiksen, Brooklyn Murdock and Troy Pittman; Jan. 25 – Michelle Billman, Beverly Owen, Marie Young, Zachary Paulk, Sarah Bovey, Dhilo De Egan and Guera Cano.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings Jan. 21 to Elio and Elvira Ruiz; Jan. 22 – Manuel and Vicky Henandez; Jan. 24 – Mitch and Remi Kellar.
•
Stay warm and if you are out driving, please slow down and use extra caution. Will look forward to hearing more news from you that I can share here.