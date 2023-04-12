Clark County students visit College of Eastern Idaho

DUBOIS — It is the time of year when folks get out looking for antlers shed by wildlife. “Horn hunting”, as it is referred to locally, is a kind of hobby where people look for the antlers that are shed by wildlife such as deer, elk, moose and pronghorn. Ace Hensley and Kathy Stone are known to go for weekend Jeep drives in the great outdoors in our area. Recently Ace picked up some nice sheds during a Sunday drive. Local folks are known to discuss the “No Tell ‘Em” location where sheds are found! Some have been found stuck in and around farm/ranch hay and straw stacks.
Clark County Bobcat continue to practice in the gym and running outside despite not having a dry track. The Junior high team attended their first meet in Challis on April 6. Thirteen athletes participated in events including relays, 100 and 200-meter sprints, mile run, high jump, long jump, shot put and discus. The boys’ relay team took first place in the “4 by 100” relay. Coach Michelle Ames said, “It was a good day.”
Lindy Ross Elementary kids enjoyed a trip to Idaho Falls on April 4. The highlight was going to see the dinosaur history display at the Museum of Idaho.
Junior and senior high school students made a trip together to Idaho Falls on April 7. They visited the East Idaho Aquarium and the College of Eastern Idaho.
Due to the number school closure days due to inclement weather (“snow days”), make up days are necessary. To make up for snow days, two school days on Fridays have been designated. One was on April 7 and the next is on Cinco de Mayo, May 5.
Director of the Clark County Library, Brenda Laird, featured author Beatrix Potter (author of Peter Rabbit) for several weeks leading up to Easter. She encouraged library patrons to celebrate spring by reading Beatrix Potter books (including her Welcoming of Spring series), viewing a movie about the life of the author, “Miss Potter” and/or reading “Who was Beatrix Potter?” a biography.
Linda Henman Toler of Dubois said she was delighted to have a weekend visit from her son Lance Barg and his wife Mary. The came from Meridian to visit his mom on April 1 and 2.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois enjoyed a two-week week trip with her daughter Vicki Beckman of Roberts. The pair flew to Lincoln, Nebraska. They stayed with Vicki’s daughter Devori, her husband Matt and son Jack. Devori and family moved to a new home with 20 acres surrounded by corn fields. Bonnie said that there was only part of a day with light snow. Her other days there at the end of March and beginning of April were snow free. Now she is back in Dubois waiting to see green grass appear in her front and back yards.
Lindon Gardner, a former Dubois resident, passed on at his home in Grass Valley, California on April 1. He was one of twelve graduates of the first Clark County Consolidated Schools in 1949. Bonnie Stoddard was in that class. She reported that now there are two remaining of the twelve students. George Rasmussen and Bonnie are the two still alive who were part of the historic last class of Dubois High School and first graduates of Clark County High School.
The 2023 Directory Reception for Mud Lake Telephone Cooperative will be on April 14 at 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Dubois Community building. Photos by contest entrants will be on display. There will be snacks and swag. The winner of the phone directory cover contest is Becky Allen of Terreton. New phone books have been mailed and extra copies are available at the phone co-op office in Dubois. Everyone is invited to the upcoming open house.
Happy Birthday to Carolyn Rhodes Shenton, Sigifredo Figueroa, Jaxton Hillman and Sheila McCormick; April 13 — Leann Billman; April 14 — Omar Lara, Christie Holden Stevens, Corrie Holden Serrano, Renita Stevens, Ethan Douglas and Shawn Sill; April 15 — Boyd Eddins. Michael Jeppson and Lee Russell; April 16 — Cian Cooper Bard, Clayton Barker, Caden Egan and Abby Kleweno; April 17 — Kelly Tavenner Shaw, Katie Billman, Lana May Tomlinson, Jacob Schroeder, Susanna Baker, Jake Johnson, McCoy Morton, Riggin Keller, Rhett Ricks and Dylan Noer; April 18 — April Barg, David Zweifel, Garrett Kidd, Morgan Hurst and Barbara Tarran.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Ethan and Tiffany Stewart; April 13 — Garland and JoEllen Smith; April 14 — Blair and Philine Wilding; Cole and Jennifer Dernoll; April 16 — Pete and Kathleen Henman.
Enjoy these days of April with warmer weather. Please continue to share your news with me by face to face meeting, phone call, text (208-221-5380) or email 1980danettefred@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.