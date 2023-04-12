Clark County students visit College of Eastern Idaho

Ace Hensley shows two of the shed antlers he found on April 2.

 Photo courtesy of Kathy Stone

DUBOIS — It is the time of year when folks get out looking for antlers shed by wildlife. “Horn hunting”, as it is referred to locally, is a kind of hobby where people look for the antlers that are shed by wildlife such as deer, elk, moose and pronghorn. Ace Hensley and Kathy Stone are known to go for weekend Jeep drives in the great outdoors in our area. Recently Ace picked up some nice sheds during a Sunday drive. Local folks are known to discuss the “No Tell ‘Em” location where sheds are found! Some have been found stuck in and around farm/ranch hay and straw stacks.

Clark County Bobcat continue to practice in the gym and running outside despite not having a dry track. The Junior high team attended their first meet in Challis on April 6. Thirteen athletes participated in events including relays, 100 and 200-meter sprints, mile run, high jump, long jump, shot put and discus. The boys’ relay team took first place in the “4 by 100” relay. Coach Michelle Ames said, “It was a good day.”


