Clark County supplemental levy election scheduled for March 12

CLARK COUNTY—It is the end of February. It is still cold and snowy here. There is a good amount of water around. Seems it will be a good, wet springtime again.
Clark County water district meetings are coming up in March. On the local calendar for March 12 is the District 32D meeting and March 13 is the Water District 31 meeting. Contact Greg Shenton for more information.
Planning and Zoning for Clark County has a meeting scheduled for Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Members of that board are Shane Hoopes, Bret Taylor, Kevin Small, Brett Murdock, and Shane Mickelsen. Laurie Small is the office administrator for our local Planning and Zoning commission.
Eastern Idaho Public Health provides nurses for our health needs every Wednesday in Dubois. There is an office in the City Annex building that is dedicated to that service.
Dale Horne at the Kilgore Store reported on Friday that it was a “sunny, beautiful and cold day” there. He said there is about 43 inches of snow still on the flats in Kilgore.
North of Dubois, at the Amy and Shane Mickelsen home, there has been a lot of wind that piles up snow on Zweifel Lane. They live between Dubois and Spencer and their children usually ride the bus to school. Amy works for the school district and drives herself there. Last week she and her sons decided to stay home one day after one of their vehicles got stuck trying to get out to the main road! Amy said on Friday that they had 23 degrees below zero for their morning temperature.
The Clark County School chapter of FFA held their annual community support dinner on Feb. 20. Student officers for the coming year were announced and sworn into office. Past president Weston Mickelsen brought the meeting to order and helped welcome the new officers. New officers are President Macaela Baker; 1st Vice President Scottlynn Tavenner; 2nd Vice President Seth Clark; Treasurer Ivy Shifflett; Secretary Ellee Shifflett; Reporter Makay Mickelsen; Sentinel Kooper Mickelsen; and Student Advisor Ivan Perez. After the meal and the announcement of new officers, there was an auction of student made metal artwork. Past President and founding member of the local FFA Chapter, Randy Clements, was the auctioneer. Greg Egan and Erika Perez serve as the FFA school advisors.
The Clark County School District has an upcoming supplemental levy election on March 12. A brochure about the needs for our school district was sent out to patrons. The lack of state funding is made up by local, personal, and grant-related funds. Please call the school district office with any questions.
Track and field season will start soon for school athletes. This year grades 6 through 12 will be able to have track teams. Rusty Stewart, fifth grade teacher, is the track coach this year. He will be assisted by Michelle Ames.
Feb. 16 was the baptism of Jayden Cisneros-Maldonado, son of Arturo and Melina Cisneros- Maldonado, of Dubois. The baptismal mass was held at the Holy Rosary church in Idaho Falls. Family and friends then had a dinner celebration in Dubois at the Lions Hall.
Dubois Community Baptist Church and their sister church in Mud Lake had a combined believer’s baptism on Sunday at the Mud Lake church. Pastors Warren Cuppy and Steve Morreale performed the baptisms. That same morning, the Mud Lake church hosted a representative from the Idaho Falls Gideons. The Gideons International place the Holy Bible in many locations. A soup luncheon was held afterwards.
The Beaver Creek Ward Relief Society ladies are working on quilts. The finished ones are donated to Deseret Industries where then they are given to whomever needs them. This Spring, there are two births expected in the local ward. A combined baby shower is in the works for the moms. Jennifer Pfenninger Dernoll and Amanda Mickelsen are expecting boys.
Tyson and Lana (Barg) Schwartz and children of Dubois drove to Lewiston for the return of Tyson’s brother who served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. His brother’s mission was in Pennsylvania. Lana, Tyson, and family got to visit with family and friends at their alma mater, The University of Idaho in Moscow.
The Clark County Stockgrowers Association held their annual dinner meeting on a snowy Monday night. There was great food, good door prizes, and exceptional information given by two guest speakers. April Hulet, a research assistant professor with the University of Idaho, who specializes in Rangeland and Ecology Management, was the featured presenter. She spoke about rangeland fires, the positive effects of grazing on rangelands, and was open to discussion about grasses, sagebrush, and various plants in our area. Chip Gasser of Hamer also presented some information to the group. He spoke about the past and present of beef production. And Chip also helped with the door prize drawing. At the election of the board of directors, members of the local association chose to keep the current leadership in office. Those leaders are Chairman Pete McGarry, Vice Chairman Jim Hagenbarth, Secretary Keith Bramwell, George E. Thomas, Shane Mickelsen, and Rand Dixon. Two scholarships were awarded that night to students who will be graduating high school and going on to higher education. Talyn Neville and Miles Johnson are both seniors at West Jefferson High School. Talyn plans to attend College of Eastern Idaho and Miles plans to go to College of Southern Idaho.
Propane Fire Training at the Hamer Fire Department classroom is scheduled for March 2 at 9 a.m. Contact Jill Egan at 768-7549 for more information.
A Forage School sponsored by the University of Idaho research extension offices will be held at the Mud Lake Senior/ Community Center on March 12. The classes are open to all and begin at 9:30 a.m. Class topics are “Weed Control and Herbicide Residues,” “Timing the Harvest,” “Diseases and Pests of Local Significance,” “Hay Market Outlook,” and “Current Issues in Alfalfa Research.” Lunch will be provided. There are ISDA pesticide credits available. Contact Jon Hogge at 356-3191 or Joseph Sagers at 270-4031 for more details.
Contact Greg Egan at the Clark County high school for information about the upcoming Days of the Cowboy festival in Dubois. The dates for this event are July 26 and 27.
Bonnie Stoddard is looking forward to many of you signing up to be in the Clark County Rodeo Parade in Dubois on June 15 at 10:30 a.m. Contact her about that and other information about the Clark County Centennial celebration. June is not far away!
Happy Birthday today to Rodolfo Cano, Linden Burton,Nicole Brady, Shane Mickelsen, and Marjie Geswaldi; Feb. 28 – Jarad Wright, Opal Ricks, and Alcy Farley Larsen; Feb. 29 (when it is Leap Year!)– Stacey Crezee; March 1 – Sarah Peterson, Sarah Fisher, MaCall Williams, Javier Figueroa, and Camila Antonio; March 2 – Oaklynn King and Jackie Carlson; March 3 – Roy Garza Jr., Caylee Jane Foster, Sierra Eddins, Cannon Jack Wilson and Payton Ramos; March 4 – Wyatt Kinghorn, Sharon Caldwell, Aaron Perez, Daisyzel Figueroa, Kimball Ashcraft, Emleigh Bettles, and Nathan Tomlinson; March 5 – Duane Tucker, Ava Brown, Riley Moosman, and Ciara Perez.
Wedding Anniversary greetings on March 5 to Morti and Celeste Billman and R.J. and Amber Sperl.