Clark County teachers recognized for hard work

CLARK COUNTY —Snow showed up here last week. There remains snow on the mountains all around the county. The streets and yards in Dubois are free of snow for now.
•
A Fall Festival and fun Halloween celebrating took place last weekend in Dubois. The Clark County High School Chapter of Future Farmers of America hosted a festival on Oct. 15. They had a silent auction fund raiser and served hamburgers to the folks who attended. Games for all took place. It was a great community event. On Oct. 16 “Fun and Games on Main Street” happened. Some people showed up in their Halloween costumes. Free gifts were given to all who stopped in at the Chica and Chico’s clothing exchange in the post office building.
•
The Mud Lake Telephone and High Plains Propane Co-Operative in Dubois had their first annual employee recognition event. The employees and board of directors went to Idaho Falls on Oct. 15 to participate in an “escape room” activity. After that, the group had dinner in Idaho Falls.
•
4-H Awards Night was held at the Dubois Community Center on Oct. 11. Gold, silver and bronze medals were given to the top winners in each 4-H class. The medals were given instead of trophies this year in honor of the World Olympics that took place. Winners are as follows: School Enrichment project – Gold) Nina Ellis, Silver) Aidee Arriaga and Bronze) Erica Smith; Horse shoe suncatcher project – Gold) Ciara Perz, Silver) Ameyalli Ruiz, Bronze) Yamilet Sanchez; Sewing of rice bags – Gold) Yamilet Sanchez, Silver) Ciara Perez, Bronze) Isael Ruiz; Sewing of tortilla warmers – Gold) Nicole Garcia, Silver)Laci Fraser, Bronze) Aidee Arriaga; 1st year Rocket building – Gold) Laci Fraser, Silver) Rafael Perez, Bronze) Advanced Rockets _ Gold) Nicole Garcia, Silver) Nina Ellis, Bronze) Ciara Perez; Shooting Sports – Gold) Lupita Sanchez, Silver) Addison Evans, Bronze) Nicole Garcia; Archery – Gold) Geraldine Gutierrez, Silver) CLupita Sanchez, Bronze) Ameyalli Ruiz; Making Friendship Bracelets – Gold) Geraldine ;Gutierrez, Silver) Yaira Resendiz, Bronze) Nicole Garcia; Pour Painting – Gold)Aidee Arriaga, Silver) Ameyalli Ruiz, Bronze) Yaira Resendiz; Making Mosaics – Gold) Aidee Arriaga, Silver) Ciara Perez, Bronze) Geraldine Guitierrez; Rug Making – Gold) Aidee Arriaga, Silver) Ciara Perez, Bronze) Yaira Resendiz; Bread Making – Gold) Ciara Perez, Silver) Ameyalli Ruiz, Bronze) Yaira Resendiz; and Gardening – Gold) Yamilet Sanchez, Silver) Lupita Sanchez, Bronze) Ciara Perez. Top Livestock Winners were also announced.
•
Peers at both the Lindy Ross Elementary and Clark County Jr./Sr. High School nominate the employees of the month. For September those folks are Shantelle Oliphant, teacher and principal at Lindy Ross, and Erica Perez, the Athletic Director and librarian at CCHS.
•
Jacob and Randi Irick, along with their three children, now live in Spencer. They bought the home of Dennis and Rita Eddins. Jacob is now the Clark County Road and Bridge Supervisor.
•
Mark Wilson and Katie Cox of Dubois were wed on Oct. 3 in Idaho Falls at The Barn. Officiant was Judge Kent Gauchay. The couple took a honeymoon trip to Glacier National Park.
The Dubois Lions Club is planning their 72nd Annual Turkey Shoot. It will be held in Dubois on Nov. 20, the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. There will be the usual target shooting for frozen turkey prizes. Those who plan to enter that event bring their own rifles.
On Oct. 30 the Mud Lake Telephone/High Plains Propane Co-Op will have an open house from 5 to 8:30 pm at their office in Dubois. It will be a community relations event to show appreciation for their members and families. Halloween costumes are encouraged. There will be prizes for best costumes in various age groups. It promises to be full of food, fun, swag, and information about the community cooperative.
Condolences to Mac Wagoner and family upon the passing of Betty Ann (Rasmussen) Wagoner on October 8. She passed on peacefully at home in Dubois. There will be no services in her memory at this time.
Shawna Williams of Dubois was happy to have a visit by her son Jesse who lives in Port Orchard, WA. Jesse also got to see his friends Levi Stewart and Mark McClure.
Jasmine Jackson of Boise, niece of Mike & Laurie Holden and Treva May of Spencer, has been with her boyfriend Dillon in the Spencer area as they hunt for deer.
Jonathan Hawker of Hamer is a senior at Clark County High School. This past summer he attended a conference in Atlanta, Georgia for young engineers. He said that the time there helped him decide to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He was able to enlist early at age 17. In the Marine Corps he will be trained as an electrical engineer. Jonathan is the son of Alan and Sheena Hawker of Hamer.
The Idaho Food Bank delivery day in Dubois is Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Happy Birthday to: Oct. 20 — Betty Boop Kirkpatrick, Brent Glover, Shanna Glover, Logan Peacock and Rigo Raya; Oct. 21 – Jennifer Pfenninger Dernoll, Luke Williams, Chandler Leonardson, Dallin Cameron and Brad Eddins; Oct. 22 – Timothy Thomas, Yessica Ruiz-Korell, Ashley Shenton, Boone Wood and Gideon Wilding; Oct. 23 – Gwendolyn Dawn Laird and Kieya Finck; Oct. 24 – Philip Lowell Frederiksen, Nemecio Lopez, Josh Ewing, Chrystin Galentine and Layten Smith; Oct. 25 – Hermelinda Apodaca, Mike Spencer Holden, Chelsie Binggeli, Nellie Marie Siepert-Schiess and Dave Crezee; Oct. 26 – Hilda Korell, Shirley Kelly King, Billie Stoddard, Kolton Roedel, Barry Peterson and Brandom Medel.
Wedding Anniversary greetings to: Oct. 23 — Noe Nice and Erica Excellente Perez; Eusebio and Pauline Perez; Oct. 26 – Kyle and Bryn Thompson.
Happy almost November. Remember to be thankful always and watch out for ghosts this month! Please do continue to share news with me by calling, texting or emailing me at 1980danettefred@gmail.com.