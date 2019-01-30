Clark County turns 100 Friday

CLARK COUNTY — Our weather is true January weather with freezing fog at night resulting in hoarfrost in the mornings. It has been beautiful around here. One must just slow down while driving.
The Dubois Lions Club and Red Cross blood drive is on Feb. 5. Please contact Jerry Pfenninger at 374-5749 to reserve a donation time.
Remember the Clark County Rodeo Valentine’s dinner is on Feb.9 at the community center in Dubois. The festivities begin at 6 p.m.
The annual local Stock Grower’s Association dinner and meeting is set for Feb.18. Please RSVP by calling Laurie Small at the county extension office 374-5405.
Fire fighter and volunteer training has begun for the Camas Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association. Classes were on Jan. 28 and 29 and will resume on Feb.4 and 5. Contact Richard Savage at 390-2798 for more information.
CCHS has been alive with action as basketball season continues. Senior Night was on Friday. Grace Lutheran junior and senior high school teams came to Dubois for the sporting event. Senior athletes who were honored that night included cheerleaders Dulce Chavez, Marisol Perez, and basketball player Oscar Mendoza. The “Mini Bobcats” (students in elementary grades) played half-time basketball games that evening.
Joel and LaRee Billman of Dubois drove to Soda Springs on Saturday. They went to visit their son Marty and family. Their grandchildren were in basketball games that day and then one was honored as a deacon in their Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ward.
The Beaver Creek Ward Relief Society Ladies will have their “Ladies Night Out” as a “Ladies Day in for Brunch” on Feb.16. The discussion and presentation topic that day will be family history. Brenda Laird will speak about that. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. that day and all ladies are welcome.
Beaver Creek Ward weekly seminary classes will continue until graduation in May. The seniors who will graduate from the seminary classes are Callum Stewart and Weston Mickelsen.
Friday morning men’s breakfast is ongoing at the Dubois Community Baptist Church. Pastor Warren Cuppy usually does the cooking. Guys gather there at 7:30 a.m. All people are welcome to that meal time.
Ladies Aid weekly meetings have begun at the Community Baptist Church in Dubois. Each Thursday evening at 5:30 all ladies can gather for fun fellowship and to work on various humanitarian relief projects. Contact Treva May for more information.
Plans are in the works to celebrate the Centennial of Clark County. There is a logo design contest beginning now with the deadline for submissions on March 29. The theme is “Trails of Clark County.” There are rodeo ticket prizes available for this contest. Contact Bonnie Stoddard for more information.
The Clark County Centennial celebration is planned for rodeo weekend in June. June 14, 15, and 16 there will be various events in Dubois.
Bonnie Stoddard and other Lions Club members in Idaho and from around the world gathered for District 39E convention in Pocatello last weekend. Bob French of Roberts and Bonnie, of Dubois, went to the kick off celebration on Friday night. Then on Saturday there were meetings. On Sunday and Monday the local Lions and some International Lions Club Members had a trip into West Yellowstone.
Delores and Spencer Stoddard live in Dillon, Mont. now. She grew up in the Birch Creek area. Bonnie Stoddard is their sister-in-law. Delores recently had hip replacement surgery in Idaho Falls. She is recovering now and back home with Spencer in Dillon.
Danette Frederiksen drove to Pocatello with her dog Roy last Thursday. It was foggy until Idaho Falls at noon. On her return trip, the fog was at the Snake River bridge in Blackfoot area and then all the way home to Dubois. Gladly, she made it back OK after getting lots of business done! Those slick roads this time of year truly cause motorists (hopefully) to slow down.
Clark County is officially 100 years-old on Feb. 1. The teachers at Clark County High School will be at work that day for in-service training. There are also basketball games scheduled at Leadore that day 3 p.m.
Happy Birthday today to Micaela Marquez, Hayden Roedel, and Jason Eddins; Jan. 31 – Jacob Swenson and Gordon Small; Feb. 1 - Tucker Weibell, Omar Noriega and Keli Jo Schroeder; Feb. 2 -Ground Hog Day- Penny Johnston Barker, Marilyn McCormick, Joann Pickering, and Jinny Miller; Feb. 3- Juan D. Ayala, Roy Garza, Jr., Hector Garcia, Brian Dixon, Bonnie J. Stoddard, and Cody J. Hensley; Feb. 4 – Mark Wilson, Derrel Dickson Jr., Taylor Kellom, Jennifer Ruiz, and Jim Farley; Feb. 5 – Koen Tomlinson, Miquel Angel Garcia, and Allyn May.
Wedding anniversary greetings today: Jesus and Edelmira Vasquez; Bo and Heidi Billman; Feb. 3 – Dustin and Kayla Decoria; Feb. 4 – Kent and Renee Gauchay.