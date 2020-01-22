CLARK COUNTY — The wind has swirled around the snow in Clark County. It has only howled outside a little. Mostly people have been tucked away from the severe weather in Dubois. The surrounding areas, to the south and then north into Montana, have been hit harder.
As the weather has kept those in Dubois on its toes, it certainly has kept the town of Dubois busy as usual. It seems there is always an interesting variety of people who drive into town looking for gas, food and sometimes lodging. Last week there were three “band buses” parked at the store. They contained cast and crew members of a live Sesame Street traveling show. Bert and Ernie, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo and other Sesame Street characters were on their way from Salt Lake City to Billings for a three-day gig.
Medicine Lodge cowgirls Ivy and Ellie Shifflett, who compete in breakaway roping, were unable to go to the Pop and Drop American Qualifier event at the Pocatello indoor arena when they had hoped to. Inclement weather kept them home that weekend. Their mom, Susie Shenton Shifflett, said Jan. 17 there is a lot of weather around their place on lower Medicine Lodge.
Spencer Mayor Lyle Holden said “there’s probably two feet of snow” where he lives. On Jan. 17, he said it was “pretty windy.”
Driving conditions in the area have varied. One day as Tamara Horne, owner of the Wild Hare Café in Dubois, drove from her home near Rigby to work, she took “the back roads.” She drove across the Snake River to Roberts. At Roberts there was a traffic jam. The wind and slick roads made for a 20-mile-an-hour crawl in that area. Semi-trucks and other vehicles were stacked up as they took turns getting onto Interstate 15 north.
Jana Gutierrez of Dubois and Tamara Horne of Rigby share the same birthday, Jan. 17. A surprise “open house party” was held for them at the Wild Hare Café Jan. 15.There were a good number of local folks and regular customers at the birthday party.
Joyce Christenson of Dubois celebrated another “29 and holding” birthday (she is now 85) on her day Jan. 17. She was feted at a small party with Patty Christenson and Robin Robinett that afternoon at the store in Dubois.
Derik Burch of Chewalah, Wash. with the DeAtley Crushing Service /gravel grinding crew, who did the work at a rock quarry south of Dubois, recently ate lunch with Dubois/Medicine Lodge rancher George Thomas. Derik said he will go back to his Chewalah home and perhaps work again with DeAtley. He said he will go where he has a job and is hoping for one closer to home.
Betty Kirkpatrick of Dubois reports her grandson, Lucas Vaughan, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger training. He is the son of Julie and Rick Vaughan of Yerrington, Nev. After graduating from high school, Lucas attended Lubbock Christian University and after graduation there, he entered the Army. He and his wife Layla have been living at Fort Bragg area in Fayetteville, N.C.
“Flashover Training” for firefighters was held in Dubois Jan. 11. Various fire agencies took part. The training was intended to give firefighters hands-on experience at closed-in locations. Those involved wore their fireproof gear and went into burning structures. It was an all-day event that drew curious folks in Dubois to wonder and see what was on fire.
Bonnie Stoddard and other Dubois Lions Club members are looking forward to the District 39E Mid-Winter Conference, hosted by the St. Anthony Lions Club. It will be held in Idaho Falls Jan. 24 to 26 at the Hilton Garden Inn. The theme is “Sharing the Pride.” Guest speaker will be Lions Club International Director Justin K. Faber. When the conference ends Jan. 26, a Sunday, a group of Lions Club members go to West Yellowstone to stay overnight. They will also go on a Snow Cat out into Yellowstone National Park.
Michelle Stewart, head teacher at Clark County High School and music teacher, has been busy this winter. The Bobcat Honor Band had a big day Jan. 7 at the Region Six honor band event in Rexburg. Now, Michelle is keeping the pep band going as they play at home basketball games.
Clark County School District No. 161 Superintendent Paula Gordon reported the district was awarded an Idaho Quality Program Standards (IOPS)/Start-Up program grant. Gordon said the $25,000 grant will be used to help develop the ag science and natural resource classes taught by Cheyenne Dalling and Kirk Summers.
Today there is a boys basketball home game scheduled against Grace Lutheran. Last week the Bobcats took on the Leadore Mustangs, Lima Bears, Rockland Bulldogs and North Gem Cowboys. Boys varsity coaches Wyatt Kinghorn and Trey Furniss have been working to motivate, train and encourage the Bobcats to victorious games. Junior high boys basketball coach Tyson Schwartz is doing the same with his team. There is also a cheer team at Clark County High School. Coach Michelle Ames works with cheerleaders Jeida Barron, Scottlynn Tavenner, Emma Rangel, Rebecca Aguilar, Andrea Acosta, Victoria Maldonado, Jacqueline Ruiz and Carolyna Arteaga.
Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op elected board members and employees had an all-day training in Dubois recently. The annual members’ meeting will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 12.
Dubois Community Baptist Church will host a “Ground Hog Souper Bowl Sunday Candle Mass” Feb. 2. Because three popular events/holidays occur this year on Feb. 2; they will all be celebrated beginning at 3 p.m. that day. There will be an opportunity to watch the Super Bowl football game starting at 4:30 p.m. A candle service with Holy Rosary prayers will begin at 6 p.m. There will be food available all afternoon including tamales, soup and “ground hog” in the form of sausage gravy. All are invited and welcome. Those attending are encouraged to bring favorite snacks to share if able to do so. Contact Danette Frederiksen for more info.
Feb. 14 is the annual Clark County Rodeo club’s appreciation dinner. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Dubois Community Center. It’s a free dinner with a dessert auction.
Happy Birthday today to Carolyna Cano, Kevin Cowboy Small and Lily Condie; Jan. 23 – Mitchell Collins, Vicky Laird Brooks, Kylee Tomlinson and Nora May; Jan. 24 – Jeffrey A. Martinez, Brooklyn Murdock and Clairissa Frederiksen-Lydon; Jan. 25 – Michelle Billman, Beverly Owen, Marie Young, Zach Paulk, Sarah Bovey, Shilo Egan and Guera Cano; Jan. 26 – Michelle L. Henman, Shane Hoopes, Lourdes Rodriguez and Dan Bramwell; Jan. 27 – Martin Lewis, Geraldine Gutierrez, Logan Barg and Mylie Jo Kinghorn; Jan. 28 – David A Maldonado, Brett Laird and Parker Dixon.
Wedding anniversary greetings today to Vicky and Manuel Hernandez; Jan. 24 – Remi and Mitch Keller; Jan. 27 – Krista and Kimball Ashcraft; Jan. 28 – Penny and Garth Ashcraft.
Have a sweet remainder of January!