CLARK COUNTY — Green grass is popping up all around. Crops are sprouting from the ground. Outdoor activities are increasing as the weather warms up.
•
Dubois Lions Club is hosting a screening for hearing and sight March 30, at the high school building. The Lions District 39E multiple screening trailer is in Dubois from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.. Students at the high school and Lindy Ross Elementary had screening first. The public is invited to be screened from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Babies as young as six months can have their vision checked.
•
An Easter breakfast will be cooked by Pastor Warren Cuppy and helpers at the Dubois Community Baptist Church on April 17. It begins at 9:30 a.m. There will be a church Easter Service at 11 a.m.
•
Clark County native Earlene Holden Crawford passed on March 23 in Soda Springs. She was the second born child of Earl and Josephine Holden. Her memorial services were held on Monday.
•
Dubois was abuzz with a film crew from England last week. A company named “Off the Fence” that headquarters in Bristol, England, is making a documentary movie that deals with Joseph Henry Loveless. A dismembered body that was found in the Civil Defense Cave (known to locals as “the Buffalo Cave”) in 1976 was identified in 2019 with the help of the DNA Doe Project. The body of Joseph Loveless created quite a stir in our area. Ben Luke, assistant producer of the documentary that has yet to be given a title, said that plenty of research was done before they converged upon Dubois. He said that one of their team members found the story online. He commented that it “had lots of interesting strands and bits of evidence” to cause them to choose the story to document. Bonnie Stoddard, Clark County’s historian, talked with the crew and spent time with them during their three days in Dubois. They filmed in the Heritage Hall museum, at the cave and at other sites where the bootlegger Joseph Henry lived in Dubois. The documentary is set to be finished by next year.
•
Clark County school students are back in class after spring break. There is now an after school “Tasks Club” for any student who needs help with schoolwork. Every Thursday immediately after school in Mrs. Hawker’s classroom there will be help available. On Tuesdays Mrs. Holden will be helping students at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays immediately after school she will be available to lend a hand with homework and materials that may be needed for school assignments.
•
Edith Raya of Dubois joined the US Air Force Air National Guard. She graduated from Basic Military Training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX on March 10. Her twin sister Judith Martinez, husband Rigo, their son and friend Hillary Kelly of Rexburg were there to celebrate with her. “I decided to join the Air Force to fulfill personal goals, to pave a future and most importantly to serve my country in honor of freedom,” stated Edith. It is a six-year commitment plus an extra two when she could be called back to duty.
•
Bill and Ashley Snodgrass have moved with their three children from Dubois to Missouri. He was transferred there with the US Forest Service. We will miss them being part of our community.
•
Amber Christenson Wright, a Clark County High School graduate, now lives on a ranch in Circle, MT. She and her husband just welcomed home their second daughter. Amber’s mom, Patty Christenson, of Dubois went to visit the family in Montana.
•
The City of Dubois monthly meeting will be on April 7 at 7 p.m. at the City/County Annex Building.
•
Happy Birthday today (March 31) to Teresa Danks, Audra Sill, Pete Henman, Albino Ruiz and Rick Spencer King; April 1 (no foolin’!) – Eileen Holden, MaCall Williams, Jesus Vasquez, Tag May, Saleena Smith, Caleb Grover and Stratton Anhder; April 2 – Matteo Garcia, Reada Stevens, Justin Kidd and Sherry Locascio; April 3 – Ricardo Garcia, Jude Cardenas, Leann Billman, Sheila Small, Rex R. Holden and Montana King; April 4 – Sieenna Conway, Eric Johnson, Sammy Serrano, Jennifer Farley, Marty Hoopes, Isidro Sanchez, Danna Beckman and Farnando V. Espinosa; April 5 – Elsie Me Kinghorn, Londyn Thompson, Coltin Mickelsen and Maggie May Taylor; April 6 – Mike Locascio, Wes Crezee, Craig Grimes-Graeme, Joan Carter and Beau Kidd.
•
Wedding Anniversary greetings April 3 to Keith and Alice Tweedie; April 5 – Marcos Acosta and Jaqueline Gonzales.
•
Be careful on April First when there are a lot of pranksters on the loose! Contact me with your news as you choose.