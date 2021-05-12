CLARK COUNTY — Where has the time gone? It is already the middle of May and on the heels of Memorial Day! Here in Clark County we are gearing up for the local rodeo.
Mark your calendars for June 19 and 20 if you’d like to attend the Clark County Round-Up Parade and Rodeo. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on that Saturday with the rodeo set for 1 p.m. On Sunday there is usually a Cowboy Church gathering in the morning before the rodeo begins again in the afternoon. June 20 is Father’s Day, so our local rodeo would be a great way to celebrate that.
The Shifflett girls of Lower Medicine Lodge have been winning big time at high school rodeos. They were in Arco on May 7 and 8. Stay tuned for updates on their status. Mom Susie Shifflett has been busy hauling her daughters and horses to the rodeo arenas. Sometimes their friend CCHS Athletic Director Erica Perez goes along with them.
Clark County High School’s Chapter of Future Farmers of America (FFA) held their annual banquet and installation of officers on May 6. Officers installed are President — Lyndsey Lewis; Vice President — Kooper Mickelsen; Secretary — Ellee Shifflett; Treasurer — Jonathan Hawker; Reporter -MaKay Mickelsen; Sentinel – Tori Dalbeck; Activities Chair – Riggin Downs. Cheyenne Dalling is their advisor. There was a silent auction for a firepit that some of the students in CHS shop made. The winner of that auction was Bailey Downs. She and her family are happy to have it!
On Monday, May 10, there was a Senior Project Mentor Night and Maker Fair. The six graduating seniors displayed their final projects. There were also other displays by various artisans.
The Dubois Community Baptist Church changed up their annual Senior Tea this year. Instead of the traditional gathering of graduating seniors and their families at the little white church building, they held it at the Dubois Community Center. On May 10, the “Tea” was included with a dinner that was planned by parents as well as the Baptist Ladies Aid. Joe and Kim Mitchell were the guest speakers and each graduate was lauded for their school accomplishments.
Bonnie Stoddard of Dubois said she had a good visit by phone with former resident of Hamer and Kilgore, Ethel Vadnais. Ethel now is in an assisted living home in Idaho Falls. Bonnie said that she and Ethel did a lot of things together over the years. They often collaborated in painting on the wooden clocks that Joe Knotwell would make.
Cindy Bramwell and Bonnie Stoddard are still seeking information for the upcoming book of Clark County Military Veterans. There is a list of names and what is needed available. If you can help and would like to “fill in the blanks” for this project, contact Bonnie at 208-680-5466 or Cindy at 208-705-5309. There is a memorial monument in the works to be engraved with veterans’ names. Please help with any info/photos/stories you may have.
Hallie Shenton, daughter of Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois, married Ridge Thorne of South Jordan, Utah on May 1. Congrats to the beautiful couple.
Natalie Cherry, an employee at the US Sheep Experiment Station, gave birth to a son. She and her husband Trevor welcomed home Neal Michael Cherry on May 2. Congrats to the happy parents.
A Clark County Planning and Zoning special meeting is planned for May 20 at 7 p.m. It will be held in the County Courthouse courtroom. There is a proposed cattle feedlot in question. Community members will have an opportunity to ask questions and gain more information at that time.
On the community calendar for Clark County right now is the Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op monthly meeting at 7 p.m. tonight. Dubois Lions Club will be at 6 p.m. May 13. Please call the respective groups in order to verify if the meeting will take place.
Happy Birthday to: today – J.R. “Red” Tarpley, Elio Ruiz, Pat Bowen and Madison Kidd; May 13 – Julie Ann Perez and Jacobe Ward; May 14 – Officer Bill Stadtman and Emmeline Wiebell; May 15 – Shellie Sweet Summers, Ramiro Hernandez, Stephanie Eddins and Kenneth Russell; May 16 – Dan Babcock, Courtney Lewis, David Burns, Jr., Matt Zweifel, Artemys Belle Stoddard, Jaylyn Guadalupe Trejo and Taeya May; May 17 – Jeff Rodeo Burns; May 18 – Amanda Lovely Baker, Jhett Wood and Aaron Hinckley.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Pilot Kobie and Kellie Wilson; May 14 – Mario and Lupe Marquez; May 16 – Greg and Annette Egan.
That’s all for now folks. May you have a truly merry old month of May. Please do continue to share your news items with me so we can see them printed here.