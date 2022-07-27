GARFIELD — Some of the people in Garfield are presently picking raspberries. It has also been reported that others are now getting ripe tomatoes from their gardens.
The Garfield Book Club is meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at Diane Meyers’ home. The book to be discussed is “The Day The World Came to Town-9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland” by Jim Defede.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints learned about Dutch Oven Cooking on July 21. They met at Amber and Joel Kent’s backyard in Garfield. Potatoes with bacon and cheese and fried chicken were served. For dessert there was peach cobbler and a some-mores dessert. All the food was made in Dutch Ovens. There was a good turn out for the activity.
Some of the primary girls in the Garfield 1st Ward recently went on a hike up to Cress Creek in the Heise area. They had a good time.
Ben and Christina Richards, of Garfield, recently welcomed a new baby girl to their family. Congratulations to them!
Katie Clements, daughter of Jan and Tammy Clements of Garfield, recently got married to Dallin Forsgren, son of Eric and Christina Forsgren, in the Pocatello Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception was held on July 22 at Cordon Park in Rigby. An open house will be held in Melba, Idaho on July 30.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints played kickball at Cordon Park for their family home evening activity on July 18.
Happy Birthday to: July 27 — Kadie Bennion and Courtney Williams; July 29 — Pat Williams; July 30 — Colleen Elliott
