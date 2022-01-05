GARFIELD - We have been getting a lot of snow and wind here lately. Some of the roads have been getting snow drifts on them.
Sympathy goes out to the family of Rebecca and Stacy Smuch. Stacy Smuch passed away on Dec. 27.
Megan Clements, daughter of Jan and Tammy Clements of Garfield, got married to Conner Godfrey, son of Brian and Ronda Godfrey, on Dec. 29, in the Bountiful, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A reception was held that evening in Bountiful. A reception will also be held in the Rigby area 6:30-8:30 pm on Jan. 5 (71 N. 3700 E.)
The Garfield Book Club met on Dec. 29, at Diane Meyers’ home. A good discussion was held about the book “Christmas Jars”. The book for January is “The Five Wishes of Mr. Murray McBride” by Joe Siple. The next meeting will be on Jan. 26. The time and location will be announced later.
The Rigby YSA Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints had a game night for their family home evening activity on Dec. 27. People brought board games and card games for the activity.
Before Christmas the Rigby YSA Ward went caroling and had hot chocolate and snacks.
Nathan and Kadie Bennion, in Garfield, got a visit from East Idaho News on Christmas Eve. They were delivered some gifts from a Secret Santa. It included gift cards (hotel, food, gas, etc.) to help their family. The Bennions have a child that is going thru medical treatments at this time. Best wishes to all of them!
There will be a young adult devotional at 5 p.m. on Jan. 9. It is a world-wide special devotional broadcast with Ronald A. Rasband, an apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. See churchofjesuschrist.org for viewing.
Steve Turner, of Garfield, has his parents visiting. His parents live in Canada.
The family of Maurette Clark, of Garfield, enjoyed having 4 of their children here for Christmas.
Happy Birthday to: Jan. 5 — Dean Starnes; Jan. 7 — Sadie Wheeler
If you have something to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.