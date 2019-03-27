GARFIELD—Garfield First Ward Young Women’s had their Stake Trek Preparation for mutual last week.
•
Jessika Jenson spent 10 days in Hawaii with friends. She hiked, surfed, rode scooters, snorkeled and played in the sun. She had a lot of fun and needed the break from the college life.
•
Garfield First Ward had the Relief Society Birthday Dinner on Thursday with a great turn out. The women enjoyed a soup bar, rolls and birthday cake. After dinner they auctioned off services, treats, meals, etc. They had so many different services offered.
•
Ashley Jenson and Megan Clements are starting their season in track and field for Rigby. Their first meet was at Blackfoot High School last week. Ashley PRed both her 100 meter and 200 meter and took 2nd overall in pole vaulting. Megan placed 4th overall and 1st for Rigby in the 100 meter Hurdles. In the 100 meter, Ashley placed 2nd for Rigby and Megan 3rd for Rigby. Good luck to Ashley and Megan this season!
•
Natalie Jenson entered for a second year in the biggest photo contest in the world “Shoot and Share.” She had another “Finalist” photo this year which placed No. 370 out of 18,262 photos — top 2 percent. She also had one in top 10 percent, three in top 20 percent, and one in top 30 percent.
•
Bob Widerburg, former Garfield resident, passed away March 11 in Idaho Falls at the age of 88. His funeral was held Saturday, March 16 in Idaho Falls at 11 am.
•
Jason and Heather Thornton attended her great-grandmother Luana Packer Halversen’s funeral. She is the Thornton girls’ great-great-grandmother Luana. Halversen has over 300 descendants.
•
The Idaho Falls Temple Visitors’ Center held a musical fireside March 24 at 6:00 p.m. Doug Hansen will be playing the violin.
•
Rod and Kathy Rounds visited the home of Norma Rounds on Sunday. They enjoyed a big crowd and lovely dinner prepared by the brothers and sisters. Norma attended her great grandson baby blessing on Sunday named Carson in Rexburg, the son of Jacob and Sarah Bolloli.
•
General Conference will be April 6 and 7. Fast Sunday will be held the Sunday before on March 31.
•
Ava Acor from Garfield First Ward was baptized a new member of the ward.
•
Nic and Sayla Maughan were released as Sunday school teachers. We extend our thanks to their service.
•
Here are some fun facts looking back when Norma Rounds was born in 1923. The cost of living in 1923: new home $7,400, average income $2,126/year, new car $295, average rent $18/month, tuition to Harvard University $250/year, movie ticket 15 cents each, gasoline was 12 cents/gallon, and first-class postage stamp 2 cents each. The cost of food in 1923: granulated sugar $1/15 lbs, vitamin D milk 56 cents/gallon, bacon was 20 cents/pound, eggs 12 cents/dozen, fresh ground hamburger 13 cents/lb, and fresh baked break 9 cents/loaf. This was also the same year Bob Barker, Hank Williams and Bob Dole were born.