GARFIELD—No mutual was held for the Deacons and Young Women for Garfield First Ward. They went to the Idaho Falls Temple on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for baptisms for the dead.
•
Mark your calendars: Garfield First Ward Young Women’s Camp will be July 23 to 26.
•
Relief Society and Elders Quorum lesson for Sunday was focused on President Russell M. Nelson’s talk “We Can Do Better and Be Better.”
•
Krishelle Duffin lost two sheep but later found them. She said she was intrigued that the reading for that week for Come Follow Me was about lost sheep.
•
Congratulations to Megan Clements and Jaysen Gessel. Megan took third place in pole vaulting and PR’ed at 9 feet at 5A 5/6 Championships Districts that was held at Rigby High School. Jaysen took fourth place in pole vaulting also at Districts. Megan will be going to State in Boise! Good luck Megan!
•
The following is the lesson schedule for Garfield First Relief Society for May and June. May 19 — “Come Follow Me” May 13 to 19, May 26 — “Build a Fortress of Spirituality and Protection” Rasband, June 2 — “Come Follow Me” May 27 to June 2, June 9 — Stake Conference, June 16 — “Come Follow Me” June 10 to 16, June 23 — “Behold the Lamb of God” Holland, and June 30 — Fifth Sunday Lesson.
Quarterly ministering interviews for Garfield First will be held in June.
•
Garfield First Ward will be having the Idaho Falls Temple Session for Relief Society sisters on May 24 at the 10:00 a.m. session. Meet at 8:30 a.m. to carpool from the church. Need a sitter, contact Emily Cook.
•
Norma Rounds had a wonderful Mother’s Day. Her daughter Sandy and husband Tom joined her at church. She had a lot of family visiting her that day for a luncheon and testimony meeting at her home. Norma’s grandson Royce and his wife Wendy Sellers down in Saint George had a new baby boy. Her other grandson Austin Rounds graduated with his Master’s in Business Administration.
•
Norma Rounds wished her mother Myrtle Pearl Lucas Sellers a happy Mother’s Day. Myrtle was one of nine children. She could milk a cow more than any other woman in those days. She tended sheep, did church callings and served in Relief Society for many years. She was very faithful and was a great cook and feed her children well. She lived in Rexburg growing up and then moved to Hibbard. She died about 80 years old. Norma loves her mother. “Mother’s are so important and was such a great day to see them and honor their attributes and value they add to their family. And on one Sunday of the year our thoughts are turned towards our Mothers and they receive beautiful flowers and dedicate this day to Mothers,” Rounds said.
•
Many friends and acquaintances attended the funeral for Norman D. Park. Norm was a member of Garfield First for many years with his wife Carol and their five children. Norman and Carol lived in the Rigby, Garfield area until Norman retired and they built a home in Ashton, Idaho. He enjoyed watching the birds and the wildlife in his yard. Norman loved to work with his hands and could fix anything and everything. Norman worked as an Electronic Technician for the Idaho National Laboratory. He passed away at the age of 91 on May 9. The viewing was Monday and the funeral was held on Tuesday in Rigby. Burial was at the Ucon Cemetery.
•
Important dates for Rigby High School Seniors are: Seminary Graduation will be May 19 at 6:00 p.m.; Awards and Scholarship Night is Monday, May 20 at 7:00 p.m. in the RHS Auditorium; and Graduation will be Wednesday, May 22 at 6:00 p.m. at BYU-Idaho Campus.
Family History Center in Rigby can be found at rigbyidfhc.blogspot.com. Read everything as you scroll down. You can obtain help getting your youth ready to do Indexing this summer. Come any Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to noon to get help with indexing. The center is located at 258 West 1st North in Rigby. Garfield First Ward History Consultant is Debra Wilde, Index Specialist is Colleen Elliott, and Garfield Sixth Ward is Doug and Aldene Poole.
•
We want to thank the Garfield Young Single Adults Presidency for all their hard work as they have been released. Thank you to Larry Rounds (President), Mike Bart, and Dave Mitchel. The new President is Keith Farmer, First Counselor is Jared Horsley, and Second Counselor Sam Debello.
•
Garfield Sixth Ward Aaronic Priesthood Commemoration campout was held May 17 at the Denning property in Swan Valley.
•
Mark your calendars: Garfield Sixth Ward Young Women’s Camp will be July 29 through Aug. 1.
•
Don’t forget the law of harvest. A little preparation and work now pays big dividends in September. It’s time to spray and prune fruit trees and raspberries and start preparing garden spots.
•
The Garfield Sixth Ward Relief Society Humanitarian Project is in need of Deodorant ad pull tabs (deposit them in the tab container in the Relief Society Room).
•
We are happy to announce that Mattie and Dexter Johnston are living in Ohio after their recent marriage. Mattie is the daughter of Kirk and Judy Polatis.
•
The Spanish branch of Garfield Ward had a super celebration for their mothers for Mother’s Day.
•
Margaret Treasure is being helped by her granddaughters, Sarah Dye and Betty Gneiting.