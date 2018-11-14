GARFIELD—Terry and Kathy Hansen took a few days and vacationed in New York and all the places from Garfield to New York. They reported that there are just a lot of people in the United States and it’s not too cold yet.
The local Rigby Family History held their appreciation for all the workers and enjoyed a Wednesday luncheon with uniting with a pledge that they would enjoy this next year as it was this year.
Primary Leadership will be held at the stake house Nov. 14.
Dan Kerr a great organist performed Wednesday night at the home of Dick and Vonnie Lou Broulim to a large and appreciative crowd.
Olympian Jessika Jenson has a new goggle made named “JJ Rigby” after her home town. It will be released this week. See Jessika’s social media profile.
Voting was busy last week with Garfield First Ward, but the ones in charge were prepared and even had sandwiches and the trimmings for lunch.
Garfield Fourth Ward enjoyed their Super Saturday, and it was all-day enjoyment with crafts classes.
The local Young Adults learned Monday night how to do missionary work online and how to find people to teach.
Sunday Rigby Stake found out that it was growing and so different wards met in their local buildings. It was good and educational. Local leaders that spoke include Bill Taylor and Edwin Sexton.
In asking Tamara Clements about her family news, she was happy to announce that her daughters, Jenny and Meagan won special recognition at Rigby High School, being awarded the “Choice of Excellence” award for their hard work. Her daughter Katie, a Sophomore, was awarded the “Most Valuable Player Award.”
Kassandra Parker and her Cloggers are going great for another year.