ROBERTS — Roberts Elementary will begin passing out weekly school packets between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every Thursday. Parents will be able to pull into the parking lot along the sidewalk where the buses line up, and faculty will hand your students’ packets through the window. These packets will include things students will be working on during the following week, including a weekly art project. Families are still encouraged to take advantage of the free lunch and breakfast program for children ages one to 18.
Devin and Kaianna Clinger welcomed a baby boy on March 24. His name is Brody J Clinger. Mom and baby are home safely from the hospital.
Rick Lamb has started renovations on the City Hall walkway. The city will be replacing the broken sidewalk. If business needs to be done at city hall, patrons are asked to use the library side entrance.
Mayor BJ Berlin is proposing making a large roll off dumpster available only 3 times a year, to help reduce illegal dumping of garbage. He suggests trying this out on a trial basis to see how it works, and is waiting for the city council’s input. The city would announce when and where the dumpster would be located and for how long, on an insert in utility bills, with the dumpster not being placed the place twice.
Happy birthday to: today – Loren Lounsbury and Kellen Buck; April 16 – Ryan Nukaya, Ian Wright, Toby Albertson and Ethan Harkness; April 17 – Marshall Owen Sharp and Kendra James; April 18 – James Robert Berlin, Kevyn Lane Albertson, Clairece Hemmert and Sharon Frew; April 20 – Angie Robison; April 21 – Jake Van Leuven and Jeremy Osterhout.
Happy anniversary to: today – Wesley and Elaine Albertson; April 20 – Stephen and Derra Ball, BJ and Cheril Berlin.
If you have any comments, suggestions, or information you would like put in the Roberts column, please contact me at 208-716-4754 or email me at aerinwrightsn@gmail.com.