MENAN — The Menan community was going to hold a clothing swap April 10, but have cancelled due to COVID-19. It will be rescheduled when it’s safe to do so but will continue gathering items from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. April 25, May 2 and May 9. Items needed include: clothes, shoes, bedding, sports equipment, small household items and more that are clean and not bulky. If you’ve had any sickness, they’ve asked to not donate items. Guidelines include: bagging or boxing items neatly, practice social distancing of 6 ft. and to not look through items at drop-off. An announcement will be made when the new date is set. If you have any questions about this event, you can contact Mikelle Lords Bronson at 208-313-7472 or Karie Nelson at 208-754-4987.
The Jefferson School District #251 will be serving lunch and breakfast for the following day from 11:30 a.m. to to 12:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday at The Early Childhood Center in Rigby, Midway Elementary, Roberts Elementary and Cottonwood Elementary Schools.
The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library has another resource you can look into to help your children read while they’re doing online school. The website is www.juniorlibraryguild.com/jlgdigital-free.
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.