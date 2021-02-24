GARFIELD — The Garfield 6th Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is holding an activity at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the church. There will be a night of fun and games and getting to know the sisters in the ward. They will also be collecting kid – friendly snacks and water bottles to donate to the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center.
The Garfield 2nd Ward Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints quilting bee, held last week, tied 4 blankets, made 2 fleece blankets and cut out a big stack of blocks for another quilt or 2. Now they are working on binding the quilts.
Jefferson Elementary held a “Donuts with Dad” night on Feb. 18.
The Rigby High School, Rigby Middle School, and Farnsworth Middle School are doing a combined orchestra concert at 7 p.m. tonight at the high school.
Rigby High School Troyettes dance team are doing a mini troyette dance camp as a fundraiser for their team. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 13 at the Rigby High School gym. Ages 4 to 11 are invited to participate. Those who participate will also be able to perform at the Troyettes state showcase on March 13. To register and for more information: Contact a 2020 – 2021 Troyette Dancer or contact Cassi Murdock at 208-970-6638 (phone) or rhstroyettesdance@hotmail.com (email).
The Rigby South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints is having a “Light Our Stake” March 14 – March 20 by giving service. This is for sisters 8 and older. There are service ideas on the stake Facebook and can be done as a family or as a group. A meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on March 20 at the stake center chapel.
The Rigby High School Art Show will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the high school.
Pay It Forward – Jefferson County is needing laundry detergent. Donations can be taken to the Rigby Police Department or to the Crown of Life Church AWANA Center in Rigby.
Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints will start the modified second hour of church meetings (on Sundays) on March 7.
The Garfield 1st Ward ended up having their Relief Society family history activity on Feb. 16 so there is no activity on Feb. 26 as had previously been announced.
Rigby High School and Farnsworth/Rigby Middle Schools will have a combined band concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the high school.
Happy Birthday to: Feb. 25 – Lorna Hancock and Collette Mathews; Feb. 26 – Cris Andersen
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Chicken Nacho, Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 25 – Hamburger, Whole Wheat Bun, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 26 – (Curbside Meal) Peanut Butter and Jelly, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Cookie, Milk.
Farnsworth/Rigby Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza with Salad and Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 25 – Pork Sandwich or Cheese Burger or Pizza with Black Bean Bonanza, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Feb. 26 – (Curbside Meal) Peanut Butter and Jelly, Baby Carrots, Cookie, Fruit, Milk.
If you have news to add to the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.