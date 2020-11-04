MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum will host a Gingerbread House workshop at 1:00 p.m. today. The classes will be taught by Amy Marsh from the Sugar Shell in Idaho Falls. Participants will be able to create a fun mini gingerbread house with homemade gingerbread from start to finish. All supplies will be included and there will be recipes, patterns, and fun tips for creating a gingerbread house.
West Jefferson Junior High wrestling will have a tournament at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 4 at Teton. The bus will leave at 1:30 p.m. The teams that will be there will be Teton, North and South Fremont, and Sugar–Salem. They will also have a tournament at home on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m. The teams that will be there will be Firth, Teton, Challis, and Sugar–Salem. Spectators may not be allowed at the tournament to accommodate social distancing restrictions. You can contact Peter Fisher for more information.
There will be no school on Nov. 6 for a Teacher Professional Day.
The West Jefferson Junior High Girls’ Basketball Team will have against North Fremont at 4:00 p.m. Nov 5.They will also have a game against South Fremont at 4:00 p.m. Nov. 10 at home.
The Community Church of Mud Lake has installed a new marque this week. They are continuing renovations to provide handicapped access to the church.
Terreton LDS Stake will go back to split meetings beginning on Sunday.
Happy Birthday to: today – Mindy Reeder, Brodi Sermon, Jodi Siddoway, Asiel Garcia, Robert Messerli, and Pedro Puentel; Nov. 5 – Robert Linger and Duggan Grimes; Nov. 6 – Kimberly Roth, Tate Hillman, Ken Cherry, and Shay Williams; Nov. 7 – Mathew Pincock, Shawna Tuckett, Dan Murdock, and Kathryn Egbert; Nov. 8 – Cindy Caudle, Waid Stoneberg, Lloyd Dowdy, and Katie Ball; Nov. 9 – Lacey Pancheri, Uriel Garcia, and Mary McNiven; Nov. 10 – Vince Barzee, Jaiden Wilcox, Bridger Don Burtenshaw, and Brooklyn Rainey; Nov. 11 – Blake Skidmore, Tess Hulse, Malaika Rogers, Richard Savage, Stacy Lee Burtenshaw, and Jessica Larsen.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: Nov. 7 – Kevin and Glenna Caudle, Rod and Raquel Torgerson; Nov. 8 – Rand and Rose Dixon; Nov. 10 – Shawn and Aubrey Calder; Nov. 11 – Bert and Mary Allen.
