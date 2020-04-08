MUD LAKE — Mud Lake Museum and Historical society is planning a clean up day for May 16. This will be the opening day at the museum. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They will be doing a few clean up projects. The community is invited to visit.
The Community Church of Mud Lake has been doing an extensive remodel project. They have been doing excavation work for a wheelchair lift and handicap bathroom. The church has begun posting sermons online during the quarantine. You can view them on Facebook. Search for “The Community Church of Mud Lake” and find the profile picture with three crosses on the hill. The crosses have been installed at Molly’s Corner.
Happy Birthday to: today – Janet Yearsley and Bailey Caudle; April 9 – Shane Williams, Logan Moss, Julie Severe, Eli Nelson, Jennifer Rigby and Cindy Scott; April 10 – McKoy Hjelm, Bert Allen and Todd Simmons; April 11 – Kellie Bre, Bridger Black, Justin Sauer, Jarrett Haroldsen and Pearla Scott; April 12 – Keith Savage, Arlin Knight, Brittany Ball, Laurie Albertson, Chad Holdaway, Orrin Twtchell and Jaxton Hillman; April 13 – Janet Garner, Mark Murdock, Jacob Murdock, Amanda Dixon, Louise Barzee and Kameron Sauer; April 14 – Trevor Skidmore, Kim Yearsley, Lora Lundholm and Rylee Cherry; April 15 – Cliff Soderquist.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: April 10 – Dan and Sherry Gray, Sid and Jana Ashcraft; April 11 – Ron and Diane Baxter; April 13 — Terry and Nancy Jensen; April 15 – Tike and Hazel Cope.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.