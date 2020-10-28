LEWIVILLE — The Giving Cupboard’s Mobile Food Pantry’s next planned day for serving at the Lewisville Community Center is from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Nov. 24. This pantry is a partner of the Idaho Food Bank, and with their support they will be providing canned goods, fresh produce and frozen meat as it is available.
Exercise your right to vote in the national election Nov. 3. Lewisville’s official voting place is the Lewisville Community Center; remember to bring your identification.
The Community Clothing Swap will be collecting lightly clothing, shoes, snow clothes and sports items. The last Drop-off day at the Menan Town Hall will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Oct. 31. The Clothing Swap will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Nov. 20 and 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Menan Town Hall. All left over clothing will be donated to charity. Masks are encouraged, as well as handwashing and social distancing. Help is needed to sort, organize, clean up and take clothing to charity. Bags and boxes are also needed. Contact Karie at 208-754-4987 or email at kkbnelson@gmail.com, if you have any questions.
Happy Birthday to: today – Bethani Justesen and Cristina Mitchell; Oct. 30 – Clareen Korth and Michael Haight; Oct. 31 – Caleb Cude, Rachel Burt and Hallie Walker; Nov. 1 – Karen Anderson; Nov. 2 – Karen Shirk, Benz Briggs, Helene Taylor and Oaklee Ashbocker; Nov. 3 – Sharon Casper, Dennis Browning, Randy Drake and Heather Harris.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.