LEWISVILLE — Brandon and Liz Hennefer and family celebrated the marriage of their daughter, Kourtney and her husband, Case Andrus, at a ceremony held in Rigby on Aug. 21. Due to Covid, the couple was married in March, and decided to celebrate their union this month. A great time was had by all.
Orren and Rebecca Squires took their son, Hunter, to Moscow to start his college career at the University of Idaho.
Kaydreanna Castaneda, granddaughter of Rueben and Jalyn Castaneda, traveled to Logan, Utah, where she will join the Aggies and attend school at Utah State University.
Our deepest sympathies to John and Coleen Erickson and family at the recent loss of their grandson, Evan Neal Erickson, age 17, who passed away Aug. 11, in St. George, Utah. Graveside services were held at the Lewisville Cemetery Aug. 17. Evan was the son of Jason and Gini Brown Erickson, of St. George.
Former Lewisville residents, Mitch and Heidi Buck, announce the marriage of their daughter, Karlie, to George Barrett, son of Matthew and Suzzette Barret, of Utah. They will be married Sept. 12 in the Brigham City Utah Temple. A reception with dinner and celebrating will be held that evening in Holladay, Utah.
The community came together this past week and helped bring in the harvest of Terry and Mary Ellsworth. Terry recently suffered a brain aneurysm. When he fell ill, he was just finishing up his harvest, but still had baled straw left in the field. Friends and neighbors got together and helped load the bales up and hauled them off so the field could be watered. It’s amazing to see everyone come together to help those in need. Terry remains hospitalized in Utah; he is making progress and doing much better now.
Happy Birthday to: today – Skyler Ashbocker; Aug. 27 – Karol Drake, Robert Evans, Ron Crowder and Adelynn Yoshida; Aug. 28 – Tyler Wilde and Devin Anderson; Aug. 29 – Karl Kinghorn; Aug. 31 — Linda Linsenmann and Brian Meyers; Sept. 1 – Antonio Raya, Gary Clayton and Larry Reagle.
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dhbarney@Q.com.