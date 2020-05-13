Community holds parade in support of Milloway family

MUD LAKE — The first day of the FFA plant sale was very successful. All the flowers that were ready to be planted sold out on the first day. The fundraiser will continue May 13, 20, and 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The greenhouse is located behind the Ag shop. The sale will continue until all their flowers and plants are sold out. They will have other things available at the end of May, including the following: tomatoes, peppers, petunias, marigolds, and alyssum.
A parade was held for Kim Milloway and her family last week. Kim is undergoing treatments for cancer. The parade was organized by the Community Church of Mud Lake and all community members were invited. Participants had signs and posters and honked and waved from their vehicles. There will be a fundraiser auction in the future to benefit the Milloway family. A new date has not been set.
Happy birthday to: today – Sawyer Scott and Jacobe Ward; May 14 – Presli Holdaway, Scott Dalling, Tiffany Hillman, Billy Stadtman and Mike Webster; May 15 – Jan Williams, Shellie Miskin, Sunny Barrientos and Shannika Burtenshaw; May 16 – Clayton Terry, Daniel Babcock, Barbara Nevilla and Jennifer Roundy; May 17 – Jeff Burns, Patti Bingham and Michael Bybee; May 18 – Porter Dixon, Tianna Christiansen, Courtney Murdoch, Tyrell Pincock and James Palmer; May 19 – Braxton Varella, Lisa Hogan and Lane Hutching; May 20 – Bobi Babcock, Kurt Young, Bruer Burtenshaw and Maddie Shuldberg.
Happy wedding anniversary to: today – Todd and Paulynn Simmons; May 15 – Justin and Amy Engberson; May 17 – Chris and Cindy Holdaway, Ryan and Cosette Ashcraft; May 19 – Colby and Shelbi Ward, Lewis and Dana Newman.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.