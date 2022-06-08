Community members gather for Dubois clean-up day

DUBOIS — It’s the time of year when roadside litter shows up from beneath melted snow. Then it somehow seems to increase. Groups convene to clean up the litter.
•
In Dubois the Lions Club partnered with other organizations to spruce up the town. There were many volunteers cleaning up streets near their places. Eighteen bags of debris were collected from that area.
•
Memorial Day weekend was a busy one in Clark County. Although the weather was rainy, snowy and windy, many folks camped in various areas of the county.
•
Dubois native Debra Willes was in Dubois on May 29. She had lunch in Spencer with Allene and Danette Frederiksen and Valeri Steigerwald. Each year she visits her parent’s graves at the Dubois cemetery.
•
Dave and Sandra Hart have settled into their summer home in Kilgore. He reported that his pet ground squirrels have been there to visit him.
•
Donna Thomas joined Marty and Conni Owen of Dubois for a drive to Pocatello on June 1. Donna’s daughter, Shelli Bardsley, retired after 40 years as an employee of Idaho Central Credit Union. She was the Chief Administrative Officer. Conni is Shelli’s cousin. Also in attendance were other cousins of Shelli including Willa Swim, Terri Knotwell Small and Kim Thomas.
•
Cade & Kelley May of Boise welcomed their first child on May 30. Madilyn Joy Rose was born on May 30 at 2am weighing seven pounds and ten ounces. Her proud paternal grandparents are Darrin and Treva May of Spencer.
•
Allene Frederiksen of Spencer has enjoyed time with her daughter Clairissa Jane Frederiksen. Clairissa lives in Moscow, Idaho.
•
Ellee Shifflet of Medicine Lodge is competing at the Idaho state high school rodeo finals in Pocatello June 4-11. She is competing in break-away roping and team roping. She is working at the University of Idaho ag extension office as a part of AmeriCorps. After the summer she will attend Idaho State University where she will be on the rodeo team.
•
4-H classes begin on June 13 with a day camp. “Where is all the water” is the title. It will be held at the city annex building. Students can sign up by calling or stopping in at the ag extension office. Coordinator Laurie Small has a calendar of the 4-H classes at that office.
•
T-Ball games have begun in Dubois. Contact Michelle Ames for more information.
•
The Dubois Lions Club encourages parents to get their children signed up for swimming lessons. Contact Bonnie Stoddard or another member of the local Lions. Lessons begin on July 11.
•
Open meetings that are scheduled in Dubois include School District 161’s Board of Trustees on June 9 at 5:30pm. Clark County Commissioners meet on June 13 9am to 5pm.
•
Happy Birthday to Tom Gauchay, Sharon Burtenshaw, Kerri Laird Ellis, and Matthew Shenton; June 9 – Jodie Grover, Grace Grover, Garrett James Wilson and Brooklyn Hensley; June 10 – Jeri Tavenner, Mercedes Manning, Wendy Paulk, Daisy Moreno and Ignacio Garcia; June 11 – George E. Thomas; June 12 – Miriam Allene Frederiksen, Lyle Holden, Aidee Arriaga, John Grover, Clay Roselle and Sara Murdock Birch; June 13 – Esteban Ledezma, Graysen May, Noemi Paz Lopez, Logan Leonardson, Kevin Blunck, and Tia Harris; July 14 – Ron Moosman, Lindsay Farr, Amanda Mickelsen, Trista Russell and KayLee Beattie.
•
Wedding Anniversary Greetings on June 9 to Joel and LaRee Billman; Jarod and Amber Wright; June 11 – JW and Kayandra Fitzwater; June 12 – Tom L. and Nicole Strong; June 13 – Jarred and Sarah Crezee; Evan and Jodi Grover.
•
Get ready to get to the Clark County Roundup Rodeo on June 18 and 19. We will be “Rollin’ in the good times”! See ya there!