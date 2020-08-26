MUD LAKE — The Giving Cupboard Mobile Food Pantry is coming to Mud Lake and will be providing food boxes to food insecure families in the Mud Lake/Terreton area, once a month, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. starting Sept. 8 from. This drive thru pantry will be located in Mud Lake next to the West Jefferson Senior Center. Each client will be asked to complete a brief registration card. No documents are needed as proof of eligibility. The pantry originated in Rigby and pleased to serve the residents of Jefferson County. For more information, you can contact Naomi at 208-569-3869.
The school schedule this week includes the following: August 26 regular school, August 27 remote learning, August 28 regular school, August 31 regular school, Sept. 1 remote learning, Sept. 2 regular school. Classes begin at 8:05 a.m. and school ends at 3:35 pm.
Wendy Jemmett and Grace Smith will be teaching cooking classes at Mud Lake Museum at 1:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 9. The first class will be about the benefits of making kefir, cheese and whey and how to implement these things into your diets. RSVP to Trish Petersen 208-243-1942, or sign up on the Mud Lake Museum Facebook page.
Terreton PTO members served lunch to the entire school faculty after the district meeting last Friday.
A Business Professionals of America meeting will be held on Aug. 28 in Paul Stembridge’s classroom in the high school. This meeting is for those students interested in joining BPA. This club is a good way to meet new people, compete in events, and gain real-life experiences in a work environment.
Happy Birthday to: today – Rod Torgerson, Brandy Ward, Avery Barzee and Katie Spence; Aug. 27 – Emerson Hall, Bradee Linger, Ben Huelt, Tyrel Burtenshaw and Joe Llamas; Aug. 28 – Ryan Pancheri, Aidan Barrientos and Austin Guiterrez; Aug. 29 – Travis Ashcraft, Logan Barzee and Ty Shupe; Aug. 30 – Karen Sumun, Seth Burtenshaw, Kathryn Ivie, Ryleigh Rainey Vaughn, Doug Ward, Cooper Burtenshaw, Ace Russell, Mike Kimbro and Addison Overton; Aug. 31 – Angie Skidmore, justin Engberson and Joshua Reyes; Sept. 1 – Adam Torgerson, RayeAnna Garner, Karli Dixon and Grace Ann Russell; Sept. 2 – Riley Jemmett, Sheron Newman, Everet Richins, and Jeremiah Peterson.
Happy wedding anniversary today to Robert and Marie McCulloch, Donovan and Holly Shipton; Aug. 27 – Bryce and Lexie Swagger; Aug. 28 – Ken and Renay Torgerson; Aug. 29 – Blake and Hayley Dixon, Dan and Becky Jernberg; Aug. 30 – Blake and Lisa Kirkpatrick; Aug. 31 – Warren and Laurie Albertson, Lewis and Lynette Dowdy; Sept. 1 – Kirk and Katherine Egbert; Sept. 2 – Arlin and Coralee Knight, Bob and Lacey Stoddart.
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews@mudlake.net.