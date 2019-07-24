MUD LAKE — The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers entertained at Mud Lake Museum and Historical Society last week. There was a good turn-out for the concert.
Tyke Cope, of Monteview, was awarded the Floyd Miller Leadership Award at the Lions Multiple District 39 Convention on May 25. This award recognizes the leadership of an individual and is named and given by past International Director, Floyd Miller. Tyke has been a member of the West Jefferson Lions club since 1957. He has served in multiple leadership positions more than once. He is active in the community and attends many programs and fundraisers. He serves on the Mud Lake Telephone Board, volunteer fire department, Monteview water board of directors and in other positions.
The Mud Lake Rodeo Queen Contest will be at 9 a.m. July 27 at the Mud Lake Fair Grounds. The deadline to enter is July 18. For information contact Tracy Johnson at 208-538-6533 or Toni Wagoner at 208-270-0200. The contest is open to girls ages 6 to 19 that are residents of the West Jefferson or Clark County community or are enrolled in school in the West Jefferson or Clark County school districts. The divisions are as follows: Ages 6 through 9: Princess; Ages 10 through 13: Junior Queen; Ages 14 through 19: Senior Queen.
The City of Mud Lake will hold a potluck dinner and movie in the park beginning at 7 p.m. July 26. The city will provide hamburgers and hot dogs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees can bring something to share. The movie will be “Dumbo” and will begin at around 9:30 p.m. The city will provide popcorn and drinks. Around 70 people came to the last movie night.
Happy birthday today to Ryan Erickson, Richard Holiday and Brad Christensen. Other birthdays this week include the following: July 25 – Julie Hall, James Bean, Jaya Babcock and Brixton Falter; July 26 – Linda Torgerson and Brindi Johnson; July 27 – Shelby Murdock, Lisa Kirkpatrick, Andi Williams, Nannette Hall (in memory), Khrista Hulet and Kaul Shupe; July 28 – Lindsay Dalling, Ann Caudle and Nash Bartlome; July 29 – Bob Bybee, Austin Mitchell, Ruty Tuckett and Corry Hollingsworth; July 30 – Justin Williams, Gary Skidmore, Neal Ball, Creed Calder, Dax Grover, Emily Parker, Angel Santana and Rhett Scott; July 31 – Phyllis Violet, Celeste Moss, Nancy Durham, Doug Torgerson, Austin Black, Josie Coleman and Garrett Skidmore.
Wedding anniversaries this week include the following: July 25 - Bruce and Doris Olson; July 28 - Bob and Ann Messerli; July 30 - Richard and Mitzi Savage; July 31 - Russ and Kari Rumbaugh.