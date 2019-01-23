LEWISVILLE—The Lewisville Second Ward underwent a big change in leadership this past Sunday. David Harper was released as Bishop of the ward, along with his First Counselor, Scott Sauer, and Second Counselor, Nathan Burt. Roger Jones was sustained as the new Bishop. For his counselors, he chose David Spencer and Jace Poulsen. Gordon Ball will remain as the Executive Secretary.
•
David and Heather Harper have received word that their daughter, Cora, will be released from her mission in Indiana on March 13. They are so excited for her to come home.
•
The Lewisville First Ward is having a Humanitarian Quilt Day today, starting at 10:00 a.m. They will be celebrating National Soup Month by having soup for lunch. Please bring something to go with it.
•
The Lewisville First Ward Relief Society presidency was recently reorganized. Michell Walker was released as Relief Society President, along with her First Counselor, Clarissa Morris, Second Counselor, DeAnza Knibbs, and Secretary, Cheryl Taylor. Amy Thornley was sustained as the new president. Her counselors are Barbara Raymond and Joan Boyce, and Kacey Nield was sustained as Relief Society Secretary.
•
In Menan Stake Young Men’s basketball this evening, the Lewisville Second Ward will play Grant First Ward at 6:00 p.m. The Lewisville First Ward will play the Grant Second Ward at 9:00 p.m. All games are played at the Menan Stake Center.
•
Kliff and Beverly Bramwell will be released from their mission in Nauvoo, Illinois, on March 4.
•
The Lewisville Book Club will meet this evening at 7:00 p.m. at the home of Cheryl Taylor to discuss the book, “Conviction,” by Robbin J. Peterson.
•
The Lewisville Second Ward has rescheduled their Relief Society bowling excursion to Thursday, Jan. 24. Meet at the church at 6:00 p.m. to carpool to the bowling alley.
•
Happy Birthday this week to: Jan. 24 – Cle Schofield and Presli Smith; Jan. 25 – Caden Hooper and Cammie Sauer; Jan. 26 – Jazmyn Hayes; Jan. 27 – Karen Bemis, Barbara Blair, Dustin Lewis and Waylon Summers; and Jan. 29 – Lynne Williamson, Collin Squires, Danyel Hayes and Stormi Willcoxon.
•
If you have news or announcements you would like included in our Lewisville column, please email at dharney@Q.com.