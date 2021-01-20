GARFIELD — The Garfield 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter–day Saints started to have primary on the internet on Jan. 17. The Primary Presidency is hosting by Zoom Primary meetings every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. These meetings last for 15 minutes. There is a prayer, scripture, talk, and music time. All children and primary teachers are invited to participate.
Wyatt Corey recently returned from a 3 year enlistment in the Army Airborne Infantry. He had been serving our country and was based out of Anchorage, Alaska.
Maddi Lyn Hanni, daughter of Sarah and Michael Hanni had funeral services on Jan. 11 at the Wood Funeral Home. The family visited with friends prior to the service. The burial was at Mount McCaleb Cemetery in Mackay, Idaho. Maddi was born in 2003. She was a cowgirl and loved horses. She loved being in nature (fishing, hunting, riding 4-wheelers). She also liked to do welding and listen to country music. She was a good big sister to her siblings. She had been working as an apprentice for Hill Electric. She will be missed. Sympathy to her family and friends at this time.
Rigby High School Art Department is in great need of different supplies to help run their programs. To help with this need, the art students are selling raffle tickets to win a car. The drawing for the car is on Jan. 27. Email bparkes@sd251.org with questions. There is a link on “Life in Rigby” Facebook to purchase tickets. The post was dated Jan. 13.
Jefferson Elementary School held a Spirit Night at Fizz Bizz in Rigby on Jan. 12.
The Rigby City Library is expanding its hours. They are now: Tuesday/Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday/Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday/Sunday/Monday – closed. It was also reported that people can now go inside the library to check out books.
The Garfield 1st Ward Relief Society held a meeting on Jan. 19 to learn how to use Zoom on the internet.
Jefferson School District #251 announced “Give Kids a Smile” which will be Feb 5. It is an annual volunteer program that provides free educational, preventive and restorative dental services to children from uninsured and underinsured families. Visit www.EIPHidaho.gov for a a list of participating dentists and information on how to schedule an appointment for your children.
The Rigby Police Department has been doing a jam, jelly and honey drive during the month of January. The officers are gathering jam, jelly, and honey to go with all the peanut butter that gets donated to the Giving Cupboard in Rigby. Donations can be left in the lobby of the police department on Main Street in Rigby. They will also take other canned items. The donations will be delivered the first week of Feb.
Happy birthday to: Jan. 21 – Carrie Beard, Dayna Hunt; Jan. 25 – Lorna Hancock, Collette Mathews; Jan. 26 – Cris Andersen
Jefferson Elementary School Lunch Menu: Today – Fajita – Chicken, Steamed Broccoli, Garbanzo Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 21 – Hot Diggity Dogs, X – Ray Vision Carrots, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 22 – (Curbside Meal) Peanut Butter and Jelly, Corn, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 25 – Italian Dunker, Cheesy Bread, X – Ray Vision Carrots, Fruit, Milk, Jan. 26 – Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 27 – Popcorn Chicken, Fries, Ketchup, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby/Farnsworth Middle School Lunch Menu: Today – Hot Diggity Dogs or Chicken Burger or Pizza with Fries, Pork and Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 21 – Spaghetti Meat Sauce and Noodles, Garlic Toast or Hamburger or Pizza, Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 22 – Peanut Butter and Jelly, Corn, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Jan. 25 – Chicken Hoagie or Hot and Spicy Chicken or Pepperoni Pizza with Green Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 26 – Crispy Crazy Nuggets, Sudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza with Peas, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 27 – Cheese Zombie, Tomato Soup or Walking Taco with Doritos or Pizza, Salad with Broccoli, Fruit, Milk.
Rigby High School Lunch Menu: Today – Cheese Zombie or Pizza or Corn Dog or Hoagie Choices, Green Beans, Baked Beans, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 21 – Signature Pork Sandwich or Pizza or Super Chicken Nachos, Baby Carrots, Fries, Fruit, Milk; Jan. 22 – (Curbside Meal) Peanut Butter and Jelly, Corn, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Jan. 25 – Fajita or Pepperoni Pizza or Hot and Spicy Chicken or Hoagie Choices, Steamed Carrots, Fruit, Cookie, Milk; Jan. 26 – Chicken Drumstick, Spudzilla Mashed Potatoes, Chicken Gravy, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza, Hoagie Choices, Mixed Vegetables, Fruit, Fruit Snacks, Milk; Jan. 27 – Enchiladas, Whole Wheat Bun or Pizza or Sloppy Joe or Hoagie Choices, Salad with Broccoli, Raw Cucumber, Fruit, Jello, Whip Topping, Milk.
If you have news, announcements, birthdays, anniversaries you would like included in the Garfield News, please contact Maurette Clark at 208-709-6145.