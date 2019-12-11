MENAN — Ty Cottle, son of Alan and Kim Cottle of Menan, and Maci Favilla, daughter of Brent and Melissa Favilla of Zillah, Wash., have chosen to be married. They’re getting married Dec. 28 in the Columbia River Washington Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. There will be a reception in Menan 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Menan red brick church.
•
The Menan City Council will be meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Menan City Hall. Anyone is welcome to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan.
•
The Menan LDS First Ward is having a Christmas activity at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Menan red brick church.
•
The Midway Elementary School Lunch Menu for this week is: Dec. 11 – Super hero taco, pirate’s pick golden corn, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 12 – Hamburger, whole wheat bun, bandit pork and beans, fantastic fruits and milk; Dec. 13 – Super beef nachos, fresh vegetables, fantastic fruits and milk: Dec. 16 – Burrito blaster, salsa, x-ray vision carrots, fantastic fruits, good cookie and milk; Dec. 17 – Ham slice, savory scalloped potatoes, whole wheat bun, steamed broccoli, fantastic fruits, brownies and milk.
•
If you have anything you’d like to tell the people of Menan, please contact Ashley Munns at 208-317-6518 or email at ashurs@hotmail.com.