GARFIELD — Jefferson County Joint School District #251 will be starting “distant learning for all students” April 6. The District Superintendent, Chad Martin, sent out an email to inform families with students in the District regarding this matter.
The 2020 Census is in process and envelopes with information have been sent out in the mail. There is a ten minute questionnaire to do online. If your response is not received online, they will mail a paper questionnaire to your address. Your response is important to your local community and your country. By law, your response is required, and your answers are confidential. If a response is not made, a Census Bureau interviewer will come to your home to collect your answers in person. Everyone needs to be counted.
The Rigby City Library is presently closed due to the coronavirus.
Some missionaries from our area for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that have been serving thru out the world are being sent home because of the COVID-19. When they get back, they are being asked to do a 14 day quarantine in their homes.
All churches and temples for the Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout the world are now closed because of Covid-19.
In an effort to keep the public and the Jefferson County employees safe during the current COVID-19 outbreak, the County Line Landfill will be closed until at least April 2. This is subject to change as the situation is closely monitored by the Jefferson County Commissioners.
If you are a Jefferson County family in need of food, the “Giving Cupboard” will be open on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. It is a drive-thru system. People will be given a food box containing canned, boxed, fresh and frozen items. The address is 153 North 3900 East Rigby.
The Food Bank at the Rigby Senior Center will be handing out boxes at the curbside. They will begin at 10:30 a.m. Just pull up to the curb and a box will be taken out to you. This will continue for the foreseeable future. The Food Bank hand outs are Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Heise Hot Springs is closed for swimming due to the coronavirus.
A worldwide fast was held by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints March 29 for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
