Cowboy Church set for Aug. 30

CLARK COUNTY — Camping, fishing, hiking, outdoor work and various folks getting together in small groups for reunions and such around our towns and county continue. We are hoping that our annual County Fair is a good success on August 13, 14, and 15.
CORRECTIONS: In my previous article, I misspelled the name of Deputy Richard Lundberg as Lundgren and Sheriff Bart May mentioned the seal by his article was not the Clark County seal.
Royce Eddins and Brogan Nelson, two young cowboys from Clark County, took part in a Ranch Rodeo in Rigby July 31.
The Clark County 4-H Livestock and Horse committee announced that the Livestock Show will be at 6:00 p.m. August 13. The Livestock Auction will be at 7:00 p.m. August 14. A letter sent to patrons says, “If you’re unable to come to the judging we’d especially like to invite you to the auction…Watching youth work with their animals makes the trip worthwhile. Come see the smiles, and sometimes tears, of the exhibitors as they sell their animals!”
This year’s participants in livestock and horse projects are Dakota Billman, Royce Eddins, Sierra Eddins, Kooper Mickelsen, Makay Mickelsen, Brooklyn Murdock and Ameyalli Ruiz. At the horse show held at the Mud Lake fairgrounds on August 4, Sierra and Royce Eddins both qualified to go on to the Eastern Idaho State Fair with their trusty steeds.
4-H Science Day camp took place at the Community Center August 6. Leaders had a great time with the nine students and they did some experiments to see the reactions of several things when placed together. Completed 4-H projects will be taken to the Dubois center at 9:00 a.m. August 13 for judging. Demonstrations by 4-H students will be at 9:00 a.m. August 14.
The Dubois Community Baptist Ladies Aid annual Baked Food Sale at the county fair is cancelled. Sunday worship at the Baptist Church is cancelled indefinitely.
Lynn Hoggan of lower Medicine Lodge said that a small family reunion was held at Sheep Creek above Spencer July 26. He and his sister, Ellen Laird, and other family members gathered for a potluck lunch. Family friends from over the hill in Dell, Montana, the Gordon Martinell family, joined them. Lynn said, “We had a good time. For the hot day we had it, it was great to be in a well shaded place.”
Interstate 15 north from Hamer to Dubois is now open. Bridge replacement on the connector road from Old Highway 91 North to the Sheep Station continues.
Clark County Public Library Director Brenda Laird stated that at the recent board meeting they discussed building maintenance issues and weed control. They meet every other month. The featured book now is “Lasagna Gardening” by Patricia Lanza. It offers some worthwhile suggestions to utilize grass clippings and old newspapers instead of tilling garden soil. Stop in at the public library and you’ll find good reads, movies to borrow, computers to use, and lamination services.
Greg and Lisa Shenton of Dubois celebrated with their family and friends at the wedding of their son Payton Donald Shenton (of Dubois) to Ashley Marie Smith (of Rigby) August 8. The marriage took place in the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The bride’s parents hosted a reception after the marriage ceremony at their home in Rigby. The newlyweds plan to live in Dubois.
Paige Shenton, the twin of Payton, has a wedding planned for September. Their family has had a busy spring and summer getting ready for the happy celebrations.
The CCHS Bobcat Class of 1980 reunion on July 4th was postponed due to unforseen circumstances. Now they are planning a fun motorized vehicle parade in Dubois on Sept. 18 and inviting all graduating classes and the current faculty/staff at Lindy Ross Elementary, CCHS junior and senior high school classes to join in the fun. The parade is set for a Friday in Dubois with the theme of “The Beginning of a New Decade.” All who would like to drive are encouraged to contact Danette Frederiksen to be registered for the parade. Cars, motorbikes, trucks, ATVS and SUVs, tractors and the like are welcome. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, people are asked to stay together in vehicles and when outside to observe the six-foot social distancing rule. The parade will line up near the Dubois City Annex building at 11:30 a.m. and is set to begin at 12:00 p.m. Participating vehicles will parade around town and then end up at the Waring City Park. No throwing of candy or other items will be allowed for this parade. There will be no food or beverages provided at the event, so if you’d like to, bring your own picnic food.
The first day of school for the 2020 -21 school year for the Clark County School District for students at both schools is set for August 19.
Pastor Scotty Brown of the Western Springs Cowboy Church in Clark County said that the monthly gathering is to take place on August 30 in Kilgore.
On the local community calendar for this week: Mud Lake Telephone Co-Op board of directors meeting today at 7:00 p.m. (please call the office to confirm if the meeting is taking place); Eastern Idaho Public Health clinic at the Dubois (city Annex) office.
Happy Birthday to: today – Presley Nordstrom, Paul Peacock, Nathan Laird Leonardson, Jessica Schofield, Laura Mae Tavenner, Andy Garcia, Hernan Perez, Linda Grover and Alonso Martinez; August 13 – Esteban Ledesma, Nohely Reyes, Chad Hinckley and Eva White Peterson; August 14 – Don Burtenshaw , Britney Christenson, and Cooper Sperl; August 15 – Tony Milner, Sierra Boey, Joshua Christenson, Dakota Billman, Ann White, and Kruz Misay; August 16 – Blair Stoddard, Aleny Rodriguez and Travis Lufkin; August 17 – Bodie Summers, Rosa Mendoza and Mary Frances Small; August 18 – Brandon Grover, Jordon King and Stacy Gust.
Wedding Anniversary greetings today to Alcy and Layne Larsen and Pastor Warren and Jane Cuppy; August 14 – Hoke and Heather Morton; August 15 – Sally and Steve Siepert-Hinckley; Shane and Amy Mickelsen; August 16 – Bill and Ashley Snodgrass; Dallon and Chloe Holden; John and Kaydee Maher; Rusty and Michelle Stewart; Mike and Jerry Pfenninger; August 17 – Ross and Stacy Roedel; August 18 – John and Linda Henman-Toler.
Have a wonderful week and please do keep me informed of the fine news happening in and around Clark County.