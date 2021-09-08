Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MUD LAKE — The West Jefferson school bond passed with 69.5% of the votes in favor.
•
A craft class will be held at Mud Lake Museum Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. They will be making crafts with old bed springs. It is for children or adults and is hosted by Karen and Lacey Stoddart. Kids need an adult present to help them with hot glue. One possible craft is a bed spring Christmas tree.
•
The West Jefferson football team will have the Homecoming game on Sept. 10 against Teton at 7 p.m.
•
To celebrate Homecoming week, students will have special dress-up days. The first day will be Sept. 8 as Pajama day. Sept 9 will be Beach day/Hawaiian Day. Sept. 10 will be Panther spirit day. Face paint will be allowed on Friday.
•
The West Jefferson High School Volleyball team will have the “West Jefferson Invitational” on Sept. 11. They will play at Firth on Sept. 14.
•
The High school Cross country team will travel to compete in the “Tiger/Grizz Invitational” on Sept. 10.
•
Happy Birthday to: Sept. 8 — Dustin Simmons, Shirley Richey, Melanie Newman, Roy Stoddart, Casey Bare, and Alivia Simmons; Sept. 9 — Riley Burtenshaw, Samantha Brown, Ryker Babcock, Nancy Jensen, and Carol Hall; Sept. 10 — Marie Momberger; Sept. 11 — Lanny Burtenshaw, Evelyn Tomlinson, Nathan Holdaway, and Carmenza Blaine; Sept. 12 — Kellen Pancheri, Shirley Wadsworth, Damon Johnson, Christina Hawker, and Ron Laird; Sept. 13 — Jim Black, Kyler Place, J.C. Siddoway, and Katie Overton; Sept. 14 — Mariah Petersen Strickland, Keith Shuldberg, Becky Mecham, Bruce Smith, Clay Richins, Kennidy Larsen, Chase Beckman, and Katherine Overton; Sept. 15 — Daren Bitter, Alexia Ashcraft, and Bryce Swagger.
•
Wedding anniversaries: Sept. 9 — Chuck and Susan Stewart, Richard and Mickey White; Sept. 10 — Tate and Grace Russell; Sept. 11 — Chase and Clarynn Yearsley; Sept. 12 — Alan and Becky Black; Sept. 13 — Bob and Afton Ellis, Ryan and Staci Barzee; Sept. 14 — Bryon and Windy Jemmett; Sept. 15 — John and Teresa Allen.
•
If you would like anything included in the column, please call Cara Shuldberg at 208-663-4856, 208-201-6972, or email her at mudlakenews @mudlake.net.