RIGBY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson County with its own police department, which responds to dispatched calls. The following are a selection of incidents responded to by the Rigby Police Department for Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.
Sept. 5
10:44 a.m. Assistance is needed at the stoplights from the funeral home on West Main in Rigby toward Rexburg at approximately 11:15 a.m.
11:17 a.m. There is a rug in the middle of the northbound passing lane near the south exit past the S-curve on Highway 20.
4:45 p.m. The Reporting Party requested extra patrol near the corner of Blaine Street and Madsen Avenue. There are several dirt bikes speeding up and down the road while blaring their motors.
Sept. 6
12:11 a.m. A vehicle was stopped and searched on North State Street.
8:56 a.m. There was a blue and gray Trek mountain bike taken from a garage on Second North. The garage’s side door was left open overnight.
3:48 p.m. A distress alarm was triggered on 3900 East. Contact was not made with the homeowner and a dog was observed on-scene.
Sept. 7
8:28 a.m. The Reporting Party on the Annis Highway observed a person that did not look like a juvenile around midnight and wore a dark hoodie and jeans. The individual may have left a large knife in the yard under a tree.
8:56 p.m. There are some juveniles in the church parking lot on 4100 East near the South Fork Elementary racing vehicles and squealing tires. The vehicles included a Chevrolet pickup and white Dodge pickup with unknown license plates.
11:06 p.m. A tree took down a powerline in the driveway on Second North. It is unknown whether the line is live.
Sept. 8
12:11 a.m. There is a tree branch blocking the road on Second South and a line is down.
11:51 a.m. An escort was requested from the funeral home on West Main Street to the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at approximately 12:45 p.m.
12:16 p.m. The Reporting Party’s trailer was hit on South State Street. They were able to get into the Subway parking lot even with the tire rubbing against the fender.
Sept. 9
11:57 a.m. A white Dodge van is in the Reporting Party’s parking space for their building on East Main Street. They parked their pickup behind the van and called in the parking complaint. A verbal warning was given.
3:56 p.m. On First South, a Jeep J8 was vandalized.
5:56 p.m. A dog jumped up to bite a child on North State Street. The jacket was ripped but the Reporting Party does not believe the skin was broken. This is an ongoing issue and a verbal warning was given.
Sept. 10
2:16 p.m. Juveniles were fighting at noon at Broulim’s on State Street.
11:11 p.m. A Dodge Stratus was abandoned on South State Street.
11:33 p.m. The front motion alarm at Bob’s Quick Serv on Farnsworth Way was triggered.
Sept. 11
9:16 a.m. Two puppies were on the tracks and are now in the parking lot along the North Yellowstone Highway. One looks like a black and white Australian Shepherd or Border Collie with a collar and no tags. The other is a German Shepherd. The Reporting Party is working on the signal boxes.
11:52 a.m. A smaller tan dog is on the roadway on South State Street. The following vehicles are now at Arctic Circle.
JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office handles dozens of emergency calls each week, deploying police, fire and medical services. Names and specific addresses have been omitted. The following are a selection of incidents reported to the sheriff’s office for Sept. 5 to Sept. 11.
Sept. 5
2:26 p.m. A semi hauling straw is speeding on 3950 East in the Menan-Lorenzo area and the Reporting Party would like an extra patrol.
2:51 p.m. The Reporting Party from East Ash Lane near the County Line Road received a fraudulent check and will be out $450.
3:11 p.m. A white crossover with Utah plates is speeding over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 15 near Hamer.
Sept. 6
1:55 p.m. There is a 20 acre brush fire near Rexburg on 6000 West.
2:39 p.m. A couple of dogs have been inside a black Denali at the Heise Hot Springs for at least the past three hours.
8:22 p.m. The Reporting Party on East Meadow Muffin Lane in Ririe would like the deputy to speak with a male. They want to know why he was looking into the residences and trying to let himself in. The individual has stopped at one residence claiming that he lost his wallet and at another residence saying he had lost his dog.
Sept. 7
4:10 p.m. There is a tree is down on 665 North in Menan and it is blocking both lanes. The Reporting Party will go out with a chainsaw.
4:58 p.m. A tree has fallen on the vehicle while on the berm near the Snake River Bridge and the floodgates by the little canal in the Ririe area. The truck is smoking but there are no flames.
8:11 p.m. The Reporting Party’s vehicle has power lines on top of it. The vehicle is getting additional damage as the other vehicles drive over the part of the lines in the street. It is unknown whether the lines are live.
Sept. 8
2:58 a.m. There is a tree branch on a powerline but not touching the ground on 3600 East near Lewisville. It is not blocking traffic yet but leaning towards the road. A second call came in at 7:26 a.m.
3:51 a.m. Two horses, one is brown and the other is tan, are out on 100 North near the County Line Road. One may be wearing a blue halter.
12:44 p.m. A brush fire in a field with a telephone pole is a threat to a house on the East Ririe Highway.
Sept. 9
11:19 a.m. The Reporting Party at 4420 East between Rigby and Ririe has lost or had his ID stolen. It possibly occurred at the Target on September Eighth.
11:52 a.m. Two vehicles were left on the Reporting Party’s property by a friend on 100 North between Grant and Garfield. He is not sure who owns the Ford Focus and the Mitsubishi Del Monte but would like them removed. He was told he needed the titles.
6:14 p.m. Someone pulled into their neighbors’ yard on 3700 East near Rigby. They called to his dog, took it, and left. The Reporting Party called back to say his dog was returned.
Sept. 10
4:23 a.m. Technical assistance needed on Interstate 15 near Hamer on the northbound lane with a semi that hit an elk.
11:25 a.m. A three-year-old male went missing 30 minutes ago on 642 North in Roberts. He is wearing a matching set of blue pajamas and the dog is missing too. He was last seen watching the television and opened the back door. His mom is at the house wearing a gray jacket with black pants and she will answer the door. There are three adults out searching. The case was closed.
8:21 p.m. There are five black, white, and brown Holstein cows loose between 200 and 300 North west of Rigby.
Sept. 11
5:59 a.m. There is loud workout music is coming out of a residence on Twelfth North near the County Line Road. This is an ongoing issue and the Reporting Party has talked to the owner. A verbal warning was given.
8:13 a.m. A running vehicle is locked, and keys are inside at the carwash on West Ririe Highway.
3:48 a.m. A vehicle went through the fence, wood pile, and metal sawhorses on 4100 East between Rigby and Lorenzo. It snapped the sawhorses in half.